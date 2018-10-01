Mays posts school-record for CU women at Louisville

Mays finished 50th overall among 287 competitors in the Blue Race, the second of three women’s events on Saturday in Louisville. The Memphis native finished with a school-record time of 19:23.5, 10th best among NAIA racers in the event.

Gawthorp, a junior, finished 84th with a time of 19:42.5 while Petrova, a freshman, placed 92nd in 19:47.4. Junior Riley Kilian crossed the finish line in 20:02.4 for 116th place and senior Taylor Blankenship was 147th in 20:27.3.

Junior Gavin DuVall finished 177th in 20:59.2, senior Claudia Tepox was 189th in 21:24.2 and sophomore Hannah Spring placed 255th in 22:06.7.

As a team Cumberland placed 18th in the 31-team event but fourth among nine NAIA schools in a race that also featured six Division I and eight Division II institutions. The Phoenix will compete again this Saturday at the Fast Cats Classic in Owensboro, Ky.

Kipchumba sets school-record in finish at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freshman Cornelius Kipchumba collected a school-record time in the 8K while sophomore Joel Barlow also finished in the Top 60 among more than 400 competitors for Cumberland men’s cross country Saturday at the Louisville Classic at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park.

Kipchumba completed the 8K event in 25:37.9, good for 32nd place among 412 racers from 45 schools in the Blue Race in Louisville, one of three men’s events on Saturday. His time was 10th best among NAIA competitors in the event.

Barlow finished 57th for the Phoenix with a time of 26:02.5, 14th among NAIA racers.

Junior Jerry Rojas and senior Chris Swann were 169th and 174th, respectively, with times of 27:05.2 and 27.08.9, while sophomore Nate Mihnovich placed 232nd in 27:42.9 and senior Carlos Tirado finished 276th in 28:39.0.

Freshman Eric Sparks crossed the finish line in 28:52.3, senior Michael Rogers completed the event in 29:26.2, and sophomores Titus Williams (30:11.7) and Carlos Angeles-Solis (31:12.8) rounded out the CU men’s team competitors.

As a team Cumberland placed 27th among 45 teams event but eighth among 13 NAIA schools in a race that included six Division I and 11 Division II institutions. The Phoenix will compete again this Saturday at the Fast Cats Classic in Owensboro, Ky.