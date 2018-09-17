CU women win Campbellsville Invit.

The Phoenix dominated the field, posting 22 points compared to 55 for second-place Dalton State College. CU registered six runners in the Top 12 overall and all nine participants finished in the Top 30.

Mays completed the 5K course in 20:55.96, behind only Campbellsville’s Mia Rodriguez. Kilian was third in 21:09.81 and Petrova placed fourth in 21:19.01.

Junior Abby Gawthorp finished eighth, crossing the finish line in 21:53.15 while seniors Taylor Blankenship and Claudia Tepox were 11th and 12th, respectively, with times of 22:08.25 and 22:17.18.

Junior Gavin DuVall finished 17th with a time of 23:17.19, sophomore Anna Grose was 24th in 24:09.17 and sophomore Hannah Spring placed 29th in 24:40.17.

Cumberland will run again in two weeks at the Greater Louisville Classic.

Kipchumba, Barlow, Mihnovich finish in top 5 for CU men

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Freshman Cornelius Kipchumba and sophomores Joel Barlow and Nate Mihnovich all finished in the Top 5 and Cumberland men’s cross country placed second as a team Saturday Campbellsville Invitational at Green River Lake State Park.

The Phoenix recorded 39 points in the team standings, behind only Campbellsville University, which posted 29 points.

Kipchumba and Barlow finished second and third, respectively, for CU, completing the 8K course in 27:12.18 and 27:51.18. Mihnovich was right behind in fifth with a time of 28:10.66.

Junior Jerry Rojas placed 10th for the Phoenix in 29:11.55 while senior Chris Swann was 19th in 30:18.45 and junior Carlos Tirado crossed the final line in 20th with a time of 30:34.75.

Freshman Eric Sparks finished 26th for Cumberland in 32:29.64. Senior Michael Rogers was 38th in 33:21.17, sophomore Carlos Angeles-Solis placed 39th in 33:39.51 and sophomore Titus Williams was 41st in 34:22.47.

Cumberland will compete again in two weeks at the Greater Louisville Classic.