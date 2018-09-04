Barlow, Mays named MSC Runners of the Week

Barlow, a sophomore, completed the four miles around the Mike Rose Soccer Complex in 21:19.21, placing 32nd overall. The Lebanon native who prepped at Wilson Central was ninth-best among non-NCAA Division I runners in the field of 172.

Mays placed 51st among 182 runners to lead the Phoenix women. The Memphis native was fourth among non-Division runners and the junior was the top NAIA runner in the field on the women’s side.

Cumberland will compete again Sept. 15 at the Tiger Invitational in Campbellsville, Ky.