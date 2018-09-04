Barlow, Kipchumba pace CU men at Memphis Twilight

Barlow, a Lebanon native who prepped at Wilson Central, completed the four miles around the Mike Rose Soccer Complex in 21:19.21 while Kipchumba crossed the finish line in 21:21.13. The duo were ninth and 10th, respectively, among non-Division I runners.

Sophomore Nate Mihnovich placed 57th for the Phoenix in 22:06.56 while senior Chris Swann was 74th in 22:38.40 and junior Jerry Rojas finished 83rd in 22:51.86. Senior Carlos Tirado was 90th in 23:21.00 and freshman Eric Sparks placed 98th in 23:49.13. Cumberland’s team score of 279 finished ahead of Ole Miss, Middle Tennessee, Houston Baptist, Arkansas-Little Rock and Mississippi Valley State, all Division I institutions.

Senior Michael Rogers and sophomore Titus Williams finished 147th and 148th, respectively, with times of 24:31.22 and 24:32.55 while sophomore Carlos Angeles-Solis was 154th in 25:04.73.

Cumberland will race again in two weeks at the Tiger Invitational in Campbellsville, Ky.

Mays, Kilian, Petrova lead women

MEMPHIS — Juniors Amber Mays and Riley Kilian and freshman Sasha Petrova all finished within 20 seconds of each other for Cumberland women’s cross country Saturday night at the BROOKS Memphis Twilight.

Mays paced the Phoenix women in her hometown, placing 51st in 19.57.03 while Petrova finished 60th in 20:12.17 at the Mike Rose Soccer Complex. Kilian was 63rd in 20:15.19.

Senior Taylor Blankenship and junior Gavin DuVall placed 75th and 76th, respectively, with times of 21:05.34 and 21:16.85. Senior Claudia Tepox was 82nd in 21:27.21 and junior Abby Gawthorp finished 82nd in 21:31.86.

Sophomores Hannah Spring and Anna Grose were 129th and 140th, respectively, with times of 22:48.58 and 23:31.77.

Cumberland will compete again in two weeks at the Tiger Invitational in Campbellsville, Ky.