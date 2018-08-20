Lebanon’s Britt breaks tape at Macon meet

Britt broke the tape in 16:41. Teammate Andrew Smart finished in 19:16 (finish was unavailable). North Hopper was 46th in 20:39.7, Hayden Belcher 82nd in 23:04.8 and Bryson Glover 84th in 23:16.9.

India Mastin led the Lady Devils with a 26th-place finish in 24:13.4. Bailey Harris was 66th in 30:10.6 and Kristen Harding 78th in 31:40.8.

In the girls’ junior-varsity race, Lauren Vaden was ninth in 28:56.8 while Emma Herron was 10th in 28:57.4, Emily Barba 13th in 29:53.4, Tristen Reeves 32nd in 39:11.8 and Devin Smith 34th in 41:53.6.

In the boys’ JV race, Judah Bender finished 37th in 22:45.6, Isaac Thompson 38th in 22:46.5, Jackson Andrews 43rd in 22:53.5, Jonathan Gass 52nd in 23:40.8, Jeremy Taylor 71st in 25.07.8 and Neil Nelson 72nd in 25:09.7.