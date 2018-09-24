Man sentenced for setting woman on fire

Aaron Dewey Glisson, 43, of Gallatin, was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder but took the lesser charge as a part of a plea deal just one day before he was set to stand trial in an attack on an ex-girlfriend in 2016 where he set her and the car she drove on fire.

Wilson County criminal court Judge Brody sentenced Glisson to 12 years in prison for the attack that left the victim with third-degree burns on 20 percent of her body. Glisson will serve as a range-one offender for the class B felony and was barred from contact with the victim.

The charges were reduced from one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of reckless burning, two counts of reckless endangerment with no weapon involved and two counts of burning personal property or land as part of the plea deal.

Assistant District Attorney Tom Swink outlined the state’s case against Glisson, which included threatening text messages sent by Glisson to the victim and a recorded interview in which Glisson said he did, in fact, pour gasoline on the victim and the car she was inside of and also admitted to lighting the gasoline on fire, while he maintained the damage caused to the victim was an accident.

Neither the recorded interview nor the text messages were shown to the court, as the case never made it to trial.

According to Swink, the victim went to Glisson’s home Nov. 18, 2016 to try and collect personal belongings after they had recently ended a romantic relationship.

The victim drove a borrowed car, and upon arrival, made contact with Glisson. Glisson then doused the car and the victim with gasoline and set the car and victim on fire with a lighter.

The victim exited the car and ran across the road and into a ditch where she was able to put herself out but started a brush fire in the process. Glisson left the scene, and authorities found the victim and nursed her burns with water outside of the house.

Paramedics took the victim to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s burn unit, and Gallatin police later arrested Glisson in Sumner County. He was booked in Nov. 21, 2016 at Wilson County Jail on $352,500 bond and released Sept. 29, 2017 on bond.