Cooking with JoJo: Korean barbecue, ultimate game-day finger food

For this recipe, we break up the boredom in a big way with the big flavors in Korean barbecue. With a sauce that is sweet and spicy and a fast grill time, this traditional Korean street food will have your guests wanting more.

What you’ll need:

For the sliced pork marinade:

• ¾-pound boneless pork tenderloin, sliced medium thin.

• ½ onion, sliced thinly.

• 3 tsp. freshly chopped ginger.

• pinch of salt and pepper.

• ½ cup coconut aminos.

Add pork, onion slices, coconut aminos, ginger, salt and pepper into a large Tupperware container or Ziploc bag and mix well and allow it to marinade overnight.

For the sauce:

• ½ cup coconut sugar.

• 1 cup coconut aminos.

• ½ tsp. toasted sesame oil.

• 1 tsp. rice vinegar.

• ½ tsp. minced garlic.

• 2 tsp. Siracha.

• ½ tsp. salt and pepper.

• ½ tsp. arrowroot blended with ½ cup water.

Add all the ingredients except the arrowroot and water and simmer on low heat for 30 minutes. Add the arrowroot and water and stir. This will thicken the sauce. Reduce the heat.

Remove the pork from the marinade. Brush each side with a thin layer of the delicious sauce. With your grill on high, you’ll need to work fast. Place the sliced pork on each side for about one to two minutes per side to allow the sauce to caramelize. Remove and brush on more sauce.

Korean barbecue is traditionally served with sticky rice and a number of vegetables mostly raw, as well as the fermented cabbage treat, Kimchi. For game day, whether eaten by itself or in a fresh lettuce leaf, the sweet, salty, savory and slightly spicy sauce will tackle the taste buds and score a touchdown with your guests.

Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.