Cooking with JoJo: Break up the boredom with a quick Thai cabbage bowl

For well less than what one person would spend on a night out, this recipe will feed can the family and is deliciously different.

With any stir-fry, the most time is spent chopping the ingredients, but you’ll find with some help in the kitchen, this meal can be done from start to finish in well under 30 minutes.

After the chopping is done and your wok is screaming hot, it’s an all in with the ingredients and voila…it’s done.

What you’ll need:

• 1 small head green cabbage, cored and thinly sliced.

• 1 medium onion, thinly sliced.

• 1 jalapeno, sliced into coins.

• 2 medium zucchini, roughly chopped.

• 3 garlic cloves, roughly minced and split.

• pinch of salt and pepper.

• ¼ tsp. green curry powder.

• ¼ inch fresh ginger, finely chopped.

• ¼ cup coconut oil.

• 3 tsp. soy sauce or coconut aminos for this recipe.

• fried egg to top each dish, runny is best.

• sprinkling of red chili flake.

• splash of rice wine vinegar.

Add the coconut oil to a hot wok or deep pan, add all the ingredients and keep stirring until the cabbage is tender and the onions are clear. Taste as you go to adjust any salt or pepper as needed.

For this recipe, I chopped two additional garlic cloves, and when the stir fry was complete and removed from the pan, added a touch more coconut oil to the wok and fried the garlic until golden brown to top the dish for and added nutty flavor, along with the jalapeno coins, red chili flakes, the fried egg and a splash of rice wine vinegar before serving.

The richness of the egg when broken really brings the dish together and ties in all the savory, salty and sour elements.

Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.