Turkey shoots to benefit historic preservation

The turkey shoots will be Oct. 20, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon near the Peyton Road entrance. The shoots will begin at 8 a.m. and continue through about noon all three days. The Gen. Robert H. Hatton Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans in Lebanon will sponsor the shoots.

“We’re looking forward to putting on a great turkey shoot with plenty of prizes for everyone,” said Reed Working, commander of the Hatton Camp. “We’re anticipating a good event with lots of good natured competition. This is our fifth year, and we have good crowd at every event. We’ll have turkeys, country hams and some big packs of thick-sliced bacon. It’s really a lot of fun. It’s a great event to bring your kids or grandkids to; it’s a real family oriented event. If you’ve never been to a turkey shoot, you don’t know what you’re missing.”

Participants may bring their own shotgun, or loaner guns will be provided. All ammo is furnished. Any shotgun with a 36-inch or less barrel is allowed.

All proceeds will go toward history preservation projects such as cemetery restoration, monument maintenance and preservation, flag preservation and Hartsville battlefield interpretation, among others. The Sons of Confederate Veterans is not associated with any other organization, and its sole purpose is to perpetuate the true history of the South through preservation and honor of Southern culture and heritage.