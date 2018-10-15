Cirque Italia to return water circus to Lebanon

In 2017, Cirque Italia, the first traveling water circus, introduced a second unit, the Gold Unit, an experience where technology and preforming arts are mixed to create a one-of-a-kind show. Now for 2018, a brand-new performance was created.

The new performance will feature an ultra-modern water curtain that controls every droplet of water meticulously. Audience members can expect to see words and patterns as the water falls to the lagoon below.

The latest trends of the industry are challenged with every Cirque Italia appearance, and the second unit is not going to be any different. A careful casting selection has united the best artists from around the world. The production will feature acts all the way from Russia and Mexico.

Packed full of acts, there is no room for boredom. The variety presented is exceptional. For those who enjoy whimsy, there will be an Avatar. There is almost no bodily limit for contortionist Ricardo as he bends in unimaginable ways. The incredible wheel of death performance will feature a front summersault flip, something hard-pressed to see anywhere else. There will also be five roller skaters and their tricks and turns.

Although Cirque Italia does not use animals in its performances, this year it will feature lifelike elephant puppets. Whether it’s a futuristic laser act or mesmerizing aerial performances, the show has something for all tastes and expectations.

Shows will be Nov. 1-2 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 3 at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Lebanon Outlet Marketplace at 1 Outlet Village Blvd. in Lebanon near the Nike Clearance Store in the mall parking lot. The box office will open Oct. 30 onsite and will be open non-show days from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on show days. Purchase tickets at cirqueitalia.com/tickets or call or text 941-704-8572.

For more information, visit cirqueitalia.com. and make sure to check all the social media accounts. Tickets can be purchased, starting between $10-$50, depending on availability. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full-priced adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. Call 941-704-8572 to find out the promo code for Lebanon.