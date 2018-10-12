Ghost Walk to make its return to Historic Granville

Called the “Haunting of Granville,” this year’s ghost walk will have several new features, locations and stories. The event will begin in the new 1950s event building in Granville with an October dinner served of chili, hot dogs, chips, desserts and beverage.

Each tour will begin from the location at 6 p.m. with tours to continue until 8 p.m. There will be 10 different stops on each ghost walk with an inside location in case of bad weather and seating at each stop.

Op and Kay Walker will be featured in the 1880 Sutton Home to tell the story of “Premonition of a Family Tragedy,” based on an event on Aug. 14, 1945 that involved Margaret and Finis Harris.

Also in this year’s Ghost Walk will be storytellers Judy Duke and Dwight Henry, of Cookeville, Lakeland Barham, of Gainesboro, Rich Caliri, Sam Moore, Liz Bennett, Stan Webster, Jeremy Curtis, Randall Clemons and other Granville volunteers.

Advance tickets are $8 or $10 the night of the event and do not include dinner.

For more information, call 931-653-4151 or visit granvilletn.com.