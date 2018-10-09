Leading Women Luncheon closes out 2018

The quarterly event brings professional women together to discuss challenges and game plans to help women be as successful as possible in their professional and private lives.

Tuesday’s guest speaker was Tracy Davison, a John Maxwell Team certified coach, trainer and speaker and the chair for the Leading Women.

“This group is growing, and it’s a great group of professional women whose goal is to grow themselves, grow their businesses and support each other, and we do a good job of that by connecting and learning all we can from each other,” Davison said.

Members discussed their goals for 2018, how much they were able to accomplish and ways to improve even more next year. The group also watched a video that was shot earlier in the year that featured members who discussed their goals and plans to achieve those goals.

“This group has been very intentional about creating time and space for professional women to connect and build relationships and reflect within as to their strengths and goals and aspirations and to support each other along the way,” Davison said.

“With all that is happening politically across the nation and across the world, in terms of women being given permission to be strong, has just kind of opened that door and allowed us to become more self aware and pursue our aspirations and dreams and to recognize our strengths and get in touch with our worth.”

Davison also said women interested in joining future Leading Women meetings can call the chamber or contact the chamber’s Facebook page. Meetings will resume at the beginning of 2019.