Town Square Social brings eats to square

Owners Cody McCray and Kyle Shaffer met about 16 years ago when they worked as bartenders at Corner Pub in Mt. Juliet. Shaffer grew up in Lebanon, all the way from Byars Dowdy Elementary School to when he graduated from Cumberland University. McCray said his family moved to Lebanon when he was young.

“We’ve kind of always had a brainchild of like man we should do this,” Shaffer said. “We saw a need for this in Lebanon. We were actually looking in the Donelson area, and we were just like no, that’s not where we want to be. Cody called the chamber and asked about buildings for sale, and we just knew this was it.”

Town Square Social’s location is one special to the heart of Lebanon. The building first housed Cash’s Dry Goods store in the early 1900s, and later it was home to the much-loved McAdoo’s Restaurant. Shaffer and McCray went into the building’s remodel with a historic mindset. The process took the duo about a year.

“We decided to stop fighting at what we were good at and go for it,” McCray said.

Wood floors from the back were repurposed into the bar top, and the original brick walls can be seen. The old library ladder – which McCray drove 15 hours to retrieve – is used to reach liquor for the bar and tops off the rustic all-American feel of the restaurant. Local firefighter Chris Stockton set up the rail system for the ladder.

Burgers, wings, sandwiches and sides make up the premier menu for Town Square Social, and the owners said they’d like to offer their chefs an opportunity to be creative.

“It may look simple now, but we have about 15 sandwiches in the works. We’ve had a great response from everyone so far,” Shaffer said.

Customers can expect specials that range from home-style lasagna to fried bologna sandwiches and banana pudding.

The restaurant is open to crowds of all kinds.

“If people want to do birthday parties or office parties or even hang out with the buddies, we’re here for that,” Shaffer said. “I think the aspect of having this as a family restaurant is better than an old smoky bar. We’re not a sports bar, but there’s sports on if you want to watch sports.”

The upstairs of the building may eventually be used as an event space, and the owners would like to bring in some local artists for live music.

Town Square Social is at 145 Public Square in Lebanon between the old Arcade and the chamber office. Hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 8 p.m.