Kiwanis Club welcomes Child Advocacy Center executive director

The CAC moved into a new building earlier this year to better help it in its mission to reduce the trauma of child abuse and facilitate the healing process, having served nearly 2,000 families since opening in 2008.

It was the first meeting of the Lebanon Kiwanis Club since new officers and directors at Large were installed at an interclub meeting between the Cookeville and Lebanon clubs.

The new officers include president Sarah Haston, vice president Eddie Kirkus, immediate past president Beau Massengille, secretary Medana Hemontolor and treasurer Sarah Sharp.

Directors at large include John Bryan, Hemontolor, Diana Cavnder, Stephen Key, Tonya Davis and Ronnie Kelley.

The Kiwanis Club is currently selling tickets for its upcoming pancake breakfast, which will be Oct. 16 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. in Phillips Dining Hall at Cumberland University.

The Kiwanis Club will also help sponsor Empower Me Center’s third-annual Dice of Dreams Songwriters Round and Casino Night at the Capitol Theatre on Nov. 9 and the Governor’s Dinner on Nov. 15 at Five Oaks Country Club.