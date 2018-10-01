DrugFree WilCo coalition formed to fight opioid addiction

In 2018, a mother came to talk with Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto about resources for those who struggle with addiction.

Her story was personal; her son tragically died from overdose. It had started with an injury and prescribed pain medicine, and it ended with street pills laced with fentanyl. Hutto gathered a group of caring professionals and community folks together to find a way to help address the addiction problem.

In July, DrugFree WilCo was formed as a coalition to fight drug addiction in Wilson County. The coalition includes members from several sectors of the community, including law enforcement, military, county schools, Lebanon Special School District, the faith-based community, pharmacies, doctors and treatment centers.

A special event planning committee is charged with planning educational events for the public that are tentatively scheduled for November, January and April 2. A resource committee plans to work to identify existing resources that can be published and made available for referrals to appropriate treatment.

On Aug. 31, which was also National Overdose Awareness Day, Hutto and the coalition presented the young man’s mother with a resolution to honor his memory, which inspired the formation of the coalition of the opioid crisis, which is a statewide and national issue.

For more information, become a Facebook friend @DrugFreeWilco.

Wilson County statistics paint a grim picture. In 2017, Wilson County had 125,832 opioids for pain prescriptions. With a population of 135,376 in 2017, the rate of filled opioid pain prescriptions was 930 per 1,000 people.

In 2017, opioids accounted for 79 percent of the total overdose deaths for all drug overdoses in Wilson County. The opioid totals included heroin overdoses.