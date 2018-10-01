Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee presents One EXTRAordinary Evening

The "come as you like" event was exclusively for the association’s very important people 16 years old and older. There was no specific dress code, and the VIPs arrived in everything from formal gowns and tuxedos to shorts and T-shirts.

The guests were given the VIP treatment with all-access passes to the Capitol Theatre. Attendees received the full red-carpet treatment that included a walk down the red carpet, a chance to sign autographs, photo opportunities, bling bags, dinner and dancing.

If the VIP didn’t have a date, the association provided one, while parents were allowed to come but not permitted to act as a date.

Parents who attended were offered a light dinner from Taziki's upstairs in the same building where they watched a live video feed of the event.

The event kicked off with mocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a plated dinner and a deejay that kept the dance floor busy.

Anyone who would like to get involved with the Mt. Juliet-based Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee may contact Tanya Chavez at [email protected]