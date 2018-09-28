A veteran’s story: Just an old farm Boy

Hays was a farm boy. Ironically, Hays died just days after this interview.

Born on Jan. 9, 1926 in Wilson County, Hays and his younger brother plowed the fields on their father’s 100-acre farm from dawn until dusk or until the sun set after coming home from school. The farm was home to four mules and two saddle horses, and a plethora of hogs, sheep, goats, chickens, plus crops of wheat, corn and an acre of tobacco.

Recalling his childhood: “We were poor but didn’t know it,” said Hays. “The country was in the grips of a Great Depression, yet we had food on the table, a roof over our heads, and Momma made sure we went to church on Sunday. The mill about a mile down the road would grind our corn and shoe the mules and horses. We’d just throw a sack of corn over a mule or horse and ride it to the mill, get the corn milled, the animal shoed, and head back home.”

Schooling: “We rode a bus to and from school. When we got home, we’d change clothes, then Momma would tell us which mule to use and what field to go plow until sundown. During the war, if your 18th birthday fell before the first of January then you were eligible for the draft. If your birthday fell after the first of January then you were allowed to finish high school. Mine is the ninth of January [1944], so I finished high school, but my father tried to get me a deferment to help bring in the crop. I didn’t want a deferment. Shoot, I wanted off that farm. I went into the army a month or so after graduation. My first posting was the induction center called Camp Forrest near Tullahoma. We were sworn in, then pulled KP for two days in civilian clothes.”

J.C. Penny’s contribution: “Second stop was Fort McPherson in Georgia for seven days of shots, physicals, clothing… then on to Camp Blanding near Starke, Florida. The base was on 10,000 acres of land leased from the J.C. Penny Co. Fourteen weeks of infantry training among the snakes, mosquitoes and ground you couldn’t dig a foxhole in because it was too soggy. One day, we had map reading during the hottest part of the day while sitting on some old bleachers. I was half-asleep and my rifle slipped out of my hand and hit the ground. All I heard was, ‘Get that soldier’s name, rank, and serial number.’ Well, they threw a disciplinary article on me, and I had to keep my rifle with me 24-7 for seven straight days, in the shower, when I slept… but I never dropped my rifle again.”

The luxury liner: “After infantry training, we boarded a troop train and headed north. We rode standing up in boxcars for a short distance before changing into coach. We switched over to an express bus in Nashville, which took us all the way into Fort Meade, Maryland. I forgot exactly where we stayed, but I remember it cost $1 per night. Before long, we were grouped together and shipped out to board a big troop ship at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Pier 15. Shoot, there I was a country boy who had never been out of Tennessee boarding a converted luxury liner SS Manhattan [renamed USS Wakefield]. I saw the Statue of Liberty and saw an ocean for the first time. Sure was a lot of water. There were 6,000 soldiers and sailors on that ship and it took us 14 days to reach Liverpool, England. We didn’t see any other ships, but we could hear their guns firing. It took us so long to cross the Atlantic because the ship was zig-zagging to avoid German submarines.”

Hays boarded a train in Liverpool, traveled to Southampton then boarded an old Finish tanker converted into a troop ship.

“That was no luxury liner,” he said. “It took us two days to cross the English Channel, very rough seas, and the ship was manned by English sailors who delighted in calling us ‘bloody Yanks.’ They served us soup; we think it was seaweed soup. Anyway, upon arrival in Europe we had to crawl down rope ladders, jump in landing craft, and wade ashore. We were put in boxcars and traveled by train to catchn up with the 7th Armored Division. It had three tank battalions and three infantry battalions. I was placed in an infantry battalion. A company sergeant walked up to me, handed me a bazooka [shoulder-held recoilless anti-tank rocket launcher], and said, ‘This is yours, sleep with it, and eat with it.’ Well, I did, and I didn’t drop the darn thing either.”

Hays and three other Tennessee boys had trained together and stayed together in the same squad. They were ‘greenhorns’ to combat, but the division had had so many casualties even the ‘newbies’ were a welcome sight. Hays carried the bazooka, its’ ammunition, an M-1 rifle and its’ ammunition and a chest full of grenades. He would need all of them.

Verdun, France: The old battlefield of World War I renewed its blood-letting as the likes of Hays and Gen. George S. Patton pushed the Germans farther and farther across France. Verdun was Hays’ baptism under fire.

“I used my rifle but not the bazooka. I only saw Patton once, thundering down a road while standing up in his command car, of course, just like in the movie.”

The bazooka: “The first time I fired the bazooka was behind the German lines. We had captured a German hospital truck, put the patients on one of our tanks and used the truck as a cover. Before daylight, an enemy convoy was approaching our position in a little thicket. We let the first truck go by, then we opened fire with everything we had. Two of us fired our bazookas at the second truck and knocked it out. Then the Germans started jumping off the trucks yelling, ‘Comrade, comrade,’ attempting to surrender. Some of them made it; some of them didn’t.”

Thick combat: “We got out of that mess, but I was still totin’ the darn bazooka. I lost it on purpose once, but they found it and gave it back to me. You know, as armored infantry, we didn’t have anything except for a canteen, gun and ammo. At night, you’re on your own, no sleeping bags or anything. Everything you owned was in a halftrack, we rode on it when not fighting, but not very often. We slept on the ground and didn’t get rations on a regular basis. The tanks, however, carried cases of rations on their rear. At night we would ‘requisition’ some of those rations. I often rode topside on .90 mm cannon M-10 tank destroyers. You never knew when the crew planned to fire the cannon until your ears rang and the tank rose off the ground. When you’re riding a tank and they say ‘jump off’ that means a battle is going on.

“One time we had to relieve another unit that was taking a pounding. It was real bad, we had to step over the dead and dying, I mean, we couldn’t stop to give aid because we were being shot at. I know I did wrong, but I left my heavy M-1 next to a GI who had just been shot and I took his brand new carbine. It’s a lighter weapon, easier to carry, and I carried it for the rest of the war. We were in Belgium, I remember how foggy it was.” Hays paused a moment. “Ya know, stepping over dead and dying GIs is something you can never forget.”

Bridge at Remagen: “We moved up to the Rhine River and dug-in at Bad Godesberg, just above Remagen. We needed to take the bridge at Ramagen so we could cross the Rhine River, but the Germans were determined to destroy it. They’d send their own planes to bomb the bridge. An anti-aircraft gun was on a ridge above our position, and when it opened up on the German planes, we’d join in. Everybody and every gun were shooting at the enemy planes. Well, we got orders to cease fire and only the anti-aircraft guns could shoot at the enemy planes. All that spent hot lead was coming down on our own troops.”

The ME-262: “We’d watch that German jet fighter try to hit the bridge then watch as it kicked in the two after-burners and fly like a bullet out of there. Man, that thing was fast.”

Hays and his unit finally crossed the Rhine River using a pontoon bridge right into heavy fighting, but within a short time started moving rather quickly across Germany. He said, “It was almost non-stop fighting at first, then they cut our fuel and supplies so we came to a halt. In the end, only one of our tanks made it all the way through the war.”

Ivan at the Elbe River: “Soldiers from our recon battalion were the first to meet up with the Russians at the Elbe River. Most of us smoked at the time and carried Zippo lighters, but we didn’t have lighter fluid. Well, the Russians had 200-proof vodka that worked just fine, but you had to hold the lighter straight out to avoid the flame thrower effect. The Russian way of greeting was a big slap on the back; I mean those guys would knock the heck out of you. They used horses to pull carts, their kitchen was pulled by horses, the women looked furry, wooly-like; to me they were pitiful looking. Oh, and don’t drink their vodka.”

A Purple Heart: “I was on a tank manning the .50 caliber machine gun one day when two German soldiers popped up from their foxhole and tossed potato mashers [grenades] at us. The tank behind me opened up and so did I. Not sure which one of us erased the threat, but we dispatched the two Germans. The explosions sent shrapnel into my face, hands and side. I was ordered to an aid station but didn’t want to stay. I wanted back with my unit. A lieutenant got hit in the chest, but the shrapnel embedded in the Bible in his breast pocket, which saved his life.”

The end: “By the time we got word that the war was over, we had no idea where we were. But I can say this, we were happy campers.”

Final thoughts: “You know, I lost friends. Before we crossed the Rhine we stayed in houses while one of us stood guard outside. One morning I’m outside on a tank standing guard, it’s foggy, and I hear a German plane approaching then the whistle of falling bombs. One hit a house, another fell closer, then one was heading my way. I jumped off the tank and crawled under it for shelter. The bomb hit a short distance from me but didn’t go off. The first bomb had hit one of the houses we stayed in and killed a good friend of mine from Tennessee. Another one was wounded. Shoot, some of the guys went down to look at the unexploded bomb. Not me. I heard it whistle, so that was good enough for me.”

Memories continue to flow: “Another time one of our planes got shot down and the guys bailed out. The Germans gunned them down in their chutes. They bailed out and were helpless; didn’t have a chance. That was hard to take. I was just an old country boy and it was hard for me to fathom something like that. And the German armor was superior to ours, in every way.

“One night they pulled six of us out to go up to a dam the Germans were threatening to blow. We had an engineer with us, it was a night patrol. Hall, a part-Indian from Oklahoma, he always volunteered for night patrol. He stepped on a mine and messed up his foot. Then the Germans opened up on us and we had to crawl out of there, you didn’t walk, you crawled out. He called me ‘old squirrel shooter.’ He never got to come back to the unit.”

Another war and married women: “I ended up after the war at a replacement depot in Germany. I was young, not married, so they assigned me to Holland to train for the invasion of Japan. We trained in the canals. Then we boarded a ship for the war in the Pacific, but never sailed because Japan surrendered after those two atomic bombs were dropped.

“I ended up at Camp Phillip Morris in Le Havre, France. All the camps were named after cigarettes. I got into a good deal in camp supply, about 14 of us. I was the motor sergeant in charge of the vehicles, even had two German POWs as mechanics. One of them became a friend. Strange, I guess, but he was a good guy. Then there was this compound of women ringed by barbed wire. These women were from Holland, Germany, France… all were married to GIs. I’m not sure if the barbed wire was to keep the women in or keep the soldiers out. I was assigned to take supplies to them. I’ll say this, I didn’t want to marry any of those women I saw in there.”

Paris: “A captain picked me for his driver and he went to Paris once a month on a three-day pass, then he’d extend the pass for another three days. Shoot, I spent half my time in Paris. I lived in Le Havre for almost a year; had a brand new jeep, painted it all black, real sharp. I finally got to come home in June of ’46.”

Little brother: “I kept writing to my brother, ‘join the Navy, join the Navy,’ and he did at age 17. He got home after I did. He was in the Pacific on an admiral’s ship, had good duty.

“Well, when I got home dad said, ‘Son, the barn burned down while you boys were gone, so we’re going to rebuild it.’ Well, we did, hauling cut timber to the saw mill, hauling it back….after a while I knew I wasn’t going to stay on the farm.

“I didn’t know about this, but a military man showed up and started asking questions about me. Later I got a call from a major and he came to visit me. He had orders from the War Department to form a group of men to assist in returning deceased soldiers back to their next of kin. I said I’d think about it. Well, a couple of days later I got orders to report for duty. I could have turned it down, but I didn’t.

“I went to Fort Bragg for 30 days of training and became a military escort. You are on your own. You pick up the remains at a depot, you know where you’re going and all that stuff, and you have ammo for two types of ceremonial rifles. I had all orders for the funeral director. Thirty minutes before arrival at the deceased’s home, I replaced the old flag with a fresh flag over the remains. I met with the next of kin and most of them asked me to stay for the funeral. At the burial I took part in the honor guard firing. The funeral director and I would fold the flag and I would present it to next of kin, white gloves, the whole bit, plus I gave a little speech.

“The first trip rattled me, but I sort of got used to it. I did it for two years, one in Memphis and one right here in Atlanta. One time in Mississippi as I was presenting the flag to the mother, someone yelled out, ‘That’s my flag! That’s my flag!’ I’m thinking, ‘good grief, what’s going on?’ It turned out to be the soldier’s former wife who sent him a ‘Dear John’ letter while he was overseas. Sticky situation. I wired my base in Memphis and they informed me to give the woman the old flag that was replaced by the ceremonial flag. Don’t know if she deserved it, but she got it. I escorted these heroes from Texas to Delaware and all the states in between. I was proud to do so; it was my honor. I met some really nice people.”

Discharged at Fort Benning, Hays remained in the Georgia area and married the love of his life June 16, 1950. He said, “I was with the Atlanta Fire Department for 30 years and worked part time as a painter. After retiring from the AFD, I painted full time for folks in the Buckhead area. We had a good life.

“I lost my wife last year after 68 years of marriage. She’d been in a nursing home for seven years from failed back surgery that paralyzed her from the waist down. I went there every day for a meal with her. My daughter, Cindy, lives in Conyers and my son, Bryan, lives in Oxford, and I’m here at Remington Assisted Living. I like it.”

Pete Mecca is a Vietnam veteran. For story consideration, visit veteransarticle.com and click on email us.