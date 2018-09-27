Wharton shows off quilts to retired teachers’ group

Sabrina Garrett with Main Street Media was the guest speaker.

Ruth Wharton (pictured) displayed some of her sewing and quilting for members to enjoy.

Wharton said her mother taught her to sew at 7 years old. She designs her own patterns not to be constrictive while driving and uses unusual fabrics in her sewing. Later in life, she learned to quilt because it was on her mother’s bucket list for her to learn to quilt.

WCRTA members donated requested items to the Wilson County Civic League for its afterschool tutoring program as its September community service project. President Dianne Cozart said, ‘We plan to celebrate WCRTA’s 50th birthday at every meeting this year. Retired educators in the area are invited to become a part of this special organization and celebrate with us. Check us out on Facebook.’