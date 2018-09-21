Hatton Daughters of the Confederacy hear program about a Tutor

Devine’s presentation was entitled “A Plantation Tutor 1773-1774.” Her talk was based on the journal of Philip Vickers Fithian, a graduate of Princeton.

According to Devine, Fithian was born in 1747 in New Jersey. Both of his parents died in 1772 during his final year at Princeton. The oldest of seven children, he had to help support his siblings. In 1773, Fithian accepted a post as tutor for the children of Robert Carter III at Nomini Hall in Virginia.

Devine said before his arrival, Fithian worried about his new surroundings. He was extremely religious. Fortunately, he found himself situated with amiable people. While at Nomini Hall, Fithian recorded many aspects of colonial and Southern life in his journal. He wrote of the fashions of the 1770s and also the maladies and cures that affected people. The curriculum he taught was rigorous and included Latin. Fithian was a patriot and after he left Virginia, he participated in a tea burning Dec. 22, 1774 in Greenwich, New Jersey, according to Devine.

His name is engraved on a memorial in Greenwich, which commemorates the “Tea Party.” In 1775, Fithian married his sweetheart. Then, he joined a New Jersey militia to fight in the Revolutionary War and served as a chaplain. He died of disease during the war Oct. 8, 1776.

Other highlights of the program included a welcome of new member Sharon Kloba whose ancestor was Jonathan Naff, of Louisiana. Ada Midgett shared an ancestor minute about her ancestor, Littleberry Quarles.

Chapter historian Pamela Annette Dies shared a mini-program on the writings of “From the Pens of Confederate Steel Magnolias” during the Civil War. In a letter to her daughter, Mary Custis Lee, the wife of Robert E. Lee, wrote, “With a sad, heavy heart, my dear child, I write, for the prospects before us are sad indeed and as I think both parties are wrong in this fratricidal war, there is nothing comforting even in the hope that God may prosper the right, for I see no right in the matter. We can only pray that in his mercy he will spare us.”