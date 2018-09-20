Wildcat Theatre to present ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’

The award-winning Broadway musical will open Wilson Central’s season.

Follow Millie Dillmont as she moves from her small hometown to the big city. As she tries to keep her feet on the ground, she meets the penniless Jimmy Smith and the wealthy Miss Dorothy, only for trouble to soon follow. Watch them dance their way through secret speakeasies, muggings, speed typing and finding true love in the streets of 1922 New York.

Wilson Central will open its fifth season of shows with “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” which will run Sept. 27-30. Shows Sept. 27-29 will start at 7 p.m., with matinees Sept. 29-30 at 2:30 p.m. at the school at 419 Wildcat Way in Lebanon.

Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults online or at the door.

Contact Katherine Ray at [email protected] or 615-453-4600, ext. 3073 for more information.