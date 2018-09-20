Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Sept. 21

National POW-MIA Recognition Day

9 a.m.

The Associates of Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 1004 in Wilson County will observe National POW-MIA Recognition Day on Friday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza and Museum. It will feature a missing man table ceremony, keynote speaker, personal stories from former prisoners of war and families of those missing in action, origination of the POW/MIA flag, presentation of colors and a laying of the wreath.

Mistletoe Merchants of Nashville

9 a.m.

Mistletoe Merchants of Nashville, the largest holiday shopping event in the South, will be Friday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Visit themarketshows.com for more information and $2-off coupons.

Fairview Missions Market

2 p.m.

The fourth-annual Fairview Missions Market, an artisan craft and food event, to support local and international missions trips and ministries through Fairview Church, as well as local businesses, will be Friday, Sept. 21 from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. It feature live music, food trucks and 50 vendor booths from local artists, craftsmen and farmers who will sell handmade crafts, goods and locally grown produce.

Encore Theatre Co. presents “The Uninvited”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present “The Uninvited” on Friday, Sept. 21 and Saturday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater at 6978 Lebanon Road, just east of Highway 109 behind Misty Blue event center, in Mt. Juliet. The house will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors and may be purchased at ticketsnashville.com. To reserve seats and pay at the door, call 615-598-8950. For auditions and an upcoming production schedule, visit encore-theatre-company.org.

Sept. 22

Mt. Juliet Pow Wow

10:30 a.m.

The 37th-annual Mt. Juliet Pow Wow will be Saturday, Sept. 22 from 10:30 a.m. until Sunday, Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Mundy Park in Mt. Juliet. It will feature Native American food, arts and crafts, music and intertribal dancing. The dance and drum contests will feature more than $11,000 in prize money. For more information, call Cindy Yahola at 615-443-1537.

Wags and Waves

11 a.m.

The New Leash on Life Wags and Waves dog swim event will be Saturday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Nashville Shores. Bring dogs for a dog-only swim in the wave pool. The cost will be $15 per person in advance, $20 on the day of the event and $10 for season pass holders. For more information, call 615-889-7050, ext. 211 or email [email protected].

Beech High School multi-class reunion

6 p.m.

Beech High School’s classes of 1981-89 will hold a multi-year class reunion Saturday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at Smiley Hollow in Goodletsville. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. Meal and live entertainment are included with ticket. Send a self-addressed stamped envelope to BHS Reunion, P.O. Box 1094, White House, TN 37188. For more details, join the Beech High School Alumni Facebook page or email [email protected].

Smash Worship Rally

6 p.m.

Smash, a young adults and high school youth worship rally, will be Saturday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at 1000 Woodridge Place in Mt. Juliet. For more information, email Destiney Erickson at [email protected].

Sept. 23

Lebanon High School Band Mattress Sale Fundraiser

10 a.m.

The third-annual Lebanon High School Band Mattress Sale fundraiser will be Sunday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Lebanon High School. It will feature twin mattresses from $229, full from $289, queen from $299 and king or California king from $499. The event link is bit.ly/beds4lebanonband2018.

Sept. 24

Lebanon Toastmasters Club meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Toastmasters Club 7009 will meet Monday, Sept. 24 and the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. No membership is required to attend, and all guest are welcome. However, memberships are available to join a community of learners. Whether an executive or a stay-at-home parent, a college student or a retiree, the club improves people and builds skills to express themselves in a variety of situations.

Sept. 25

High School Equivalency Test opportunity

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will offer the high school equivalency test Tuesday, Sept. 25 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615)-443-8731.

Cedars of Lebanon State Park Business Plan Community Meeting

5 p.m.

Tennessee State Parks will seek public input to inform park business plans at a series of community meetings. A meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 5-6 p.m. at Cedars of Lebanon State Park at the Cedar Forest Lodge at 1588 Cedar Forest Road in Lebanon. Public comments on proposed plans will be accepted 30 days from the date of each park’s meeting. Comments may be submitted online at stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/tspbusiness_plans_comment. The current and proposed plans for each park may be viewed at tnstateparks.com/about/planning-process. Meeting information is also listed at tn.gov/environment/ppo-public-participation/ppo-public-participation/ppo-general.html.

Long Hunter State Park Business Plan Community Meeting

5 p.m.

Tennessee State Parks will seek public input to inform park business plans at a series of community meetings. A meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 5-6 p.m. at Long Hunter State Park at the park office and visitors center at 2910 Hobson Pike in Hermitage. Public comments on proposed plans will be accepted 30 days from the date of each park’s meeting. Comments may be submitted online at stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/tspbusiness_plans_comment. The current and proposed plans for each park may be viewed at tnstateparks.com/about/planning-process. Meeting information is also listed at tn.gov/environment/ppo-public-participation/ppo-public-participation/ppo-general.html.

Mt. Juliet Republican Women U.S. Senate Debate Watch Party

5:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Republican Women will hold a U.S. Senate debate between Marsha Blackburn and Phil Bredesen watch party Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

U.S. Senate Election Debate

6 p.m.

A debate between U.S. Senate candidates Marsha Blackburn and Phil Bredesen will be Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at Cumberland University.

Sept. 26

Blood Drive

1 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 1-6 p.m. at Quality Centers for Rehabilitation and Health at 932 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. Those who come to donate blood or platelets will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations. More information is available at redcrossblood.org/sport-clips.

Blood Drive

3 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 3-7 p.m. at the Stonebridge Community Clubhouse at 205 Meandering Drive in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. Those who come to donate blood or platelets will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations. More information is available at redcrossblood.org/sport-clips.

Sept. 27

Music City Star schedule change meeting

4:30 p.m.

The Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee will have an open public comment period through Oct. 15 to bring new schedule options for the Music City Star commuter rail service to the public for feedback. Customers may attend a meeting in person Thursday, Sept. 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the FiftyForward Donelson Conference Room at 108 Donelson Pike in Nashville. Submit comments online at surveymonkey.com/r/starsurvey, provide a customer comment at musiccitystar.org or call 615-862-5625.

Wilson County Schools Calendar Informational Session

5:30 p.m.

Wilson County Schools will hold a calendar informational session to educate parents about the rules, regulations and requirements for the school calendar Thursday, Sept. 27 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

Wilson Central High School presents “Thoroughly Modern Millie”

7 p.m.

Wilson Central High School’s Wildcat Theatre will present “Thoroughly Modern Millie” on Thursday, Sept. 27 and Friday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 30 at 2:30 p.m. at the school at 419 Wildcat Way in Lebanon in the auditorium. Early-bird tickets will be on sale for $5 each through Sept. 17 and include priority seating. After Sept. 17, tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults online or at the door. Contact Katherine Ray at [email protected] or 615-453-4600, ext. 3073 for more information.

Sept. 28

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Friday, Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Tuckers Crossroads School Fall Festival

5 p.m.

The Tuckers Crossroads School Fall Festival will be Friday, Sept. 28 from 5-9 p.m. at the school. It will feature a chili supper, carnival-style games and activities and a silent auction. It’s the primary fundraiser for the school’s parent-teacher organization, which supports students, teachers and the school.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes Rodeo

7:30 p.m.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Rodeo will be Friday, Sept. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the outdoor arena at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children 6-11 years old, and children younger than 6 will be admitted free. Advance tickets are available at Boot Barn in Lebanon, Courtney’s Restaurant in Mt. Juliet, the Western Look in Lebanon, Wilson County Farmers Co-op in Lebanon and Sumner County Farmers Co-op in Gallatin.

Sept. 29

Free Clothes Giveaway

7 a.m.

A free clothes giveaway will be Saturday, Sept. 29 from 7 a.m. until noon at Market Street Church of Christ at 502 E. Market St. in Lebanon. For more information, call Felecia Wharton at 615-444-8637.

Putt-Putt Tournament

10 a.m.

The Putt-Putt Tournament to benefit the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee will be Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at Cedar Creek Sports Center at 10770 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. It’s sponsored by Ben Graham Ministries and Music City Baptist Church. It’s open to anyone and everyone. The cost is $10 per person and includes one round of putt-putt, a drink and a chance to win door prizes. Teams will be in groups of four. A prize will be available for the first-place team with the lowest combined score, as well as a hole-in-one prize. Contact Ben Graham at 615-491-2073 for more information.

Lebanon Area Volunteers Needed

10 a.m.

The American Red Cross will install free smoke alarms Saturday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Weatherly Estates neighborhood. Volunteers are needed to install alarms and share fire preparedness messaging. For more information and to register, contact Vicki Atkinson at 615-521-6981 or [email protected]

American Music Fest for Kids

11 a.m.

The American Spirit Foundation will present the American Music Fest for Kids on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove in the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature a band contest from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Contact Jimmy Bowen at [email protected] or 615-969-8379 to register. Family friendly entertainment will continue from 3-9 p.m. with live music, vendors, crafts, food and children’s activities. All proceeds will benefit Empower Me. Bates Ford is the sponsor.

Watertown High School Graduates Meet and Greet

Noon

A meet-and-greet event for Watertown High School graduates will be Saturday, Sept. 29 at noon at the school at 9360 Sparta Pike in Watertown. The cost is $18 per person, and the reservation cutoff date is Sept. 20. To attend, send a check to Lois Hardin Stedman, 526 Pueblo Drive, Madison, TN 37115 or call 615-714-2429 for more information.

One EXTRAordinary Evening

6 p.m.

The Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee will hold One EXTRAordinary Evening on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. The event will be only for DSAMT’s very important people 16 and older. Guests will be VIPs with all-access passes for an extraordinary evening. They’ll enjoy the full red carpet and star treatment like any movie star would, including walking the red carpet, bling bags, dinner and dancing.

Notes for Nurses

6:30 p.m.

Notes for Nurses, a fundraiser to benefit the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions at Cumberland University, will be Saturday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in the South Hall. The Jimmy Church Band will perform. For more information or to buy tickets, call 615-547-1245 or visit notesfornurses.com.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes Rodeo

7:30 p.m.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Rodeo will be Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the outdoor arena at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children 6-11 years old, and children younger than 6 will be admitted free. Advance tickets are available at Boot Barn in Lebanon, Courtney’s Restaurant in Mt. Juliet, the Western Look in Lebanon, Wilson County Farmers Co-op in Lebanon and Sumner County Farmers Co-op in Gallatin.

Sept. 30

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, Sept. 30 from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Round Lick Baptist Church at 745 W. Main St. in Watertown. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. Those who come to donate blood or platelets will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations. More information is available at redcrossblood.org/sport-clips.

Garden Brothers Circus

1 p.m.

Garden Brothers Circus will be Sunday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This year’s production will feature special effects, concert-style lighting and three rings. There will be performers from 18 countries who up a cast of more than 60 performers. Free children’s tickets were distributed at elementary schools, preschools, daycare centers and churches. The free tickets are also available at sponsoring businesses in the area. For more information or to buy adult tickets, visit gardenbroscircus.com.

Historic Lebanon Farm to Table Dinner

5 p.m.

Historic Lebanon will present its third-annual Farm to Table Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 30 with social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. at Wedge Oak Farm in Lebanon. The meal will be prepared on site by Chef Trey Cioccia with the Farmhouse Restaurant and Bar and served family style. Reservations are required. For tickets and more information, visit historiclebanon.com.

Lebanon High School Fall Choir Concert

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon High School choir will present its fall concert Thursday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The concert will feature the freshman choir, ladies ensemble, chamber choir and Blue Diamonds.

Oct. 2

Watertown Elementary School STEAM Wars

4 p.m.

STEAM Wars will be Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 4-6 p.m. at Watertown Elementary School. Students will create projects to promote science, technology, engineering, art and math, and the school partnered with Tennessee Tech University, Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp., Wilson Bank & Trust and the Watertown PALs organization for the event.

Lebanon Police Department Night Out Against Crime

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Police Department’s Night Out Against Crime will be Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 5-8 p.m. at Don Fox Community Park at 955 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature free food and drinks, music and games, mascot appearances, public safety vehicles and equipment on display, instructional and safety demonstrations, free child identification kits, giveaways, live K-9 demonstrations, community resources and more.

Music City Star schedule change meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee will have an open public comment period through Oct. 15 to bring new schedule options for the Music City Star commuter rail service to the public for feedback. Customers may attend a meeting in person Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office at 2055 N. Mt. Juliet Road, suite 200, in Mt. Juliet. Submit comments online at surveymonkey.com/r/starsurvey, provide a customer comment at musiccitystar.org or call 615-862-5625.

Oct. 4

Music City Star schedule change meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee will have an open public comment period through Oct. 15 to bring new schedule options for the Music City Star commuter rail service to the public for feedback. Customers may attend a meeting in person Thursday, Oct. 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lebanon’s Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. Submit comments at surveymonkey.com/r/starsurvey, provide a customer comment at musiccitystar.org or call 615-862-5625.

Alive and the Bluebird

7 p.m.

Alive and the Bluebird, a benefit concert for Alive Hospice, will be Thursday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. It will feature Doug Johnson and friends. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $50 for VIP and are available at alivehospice.org/concert.

Oct. 5

Treasure Hunt and Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The annual treasure hunt and yard sale will be Friday, Oct. 5 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community at 14544 Lebanon Road. It’s the 10th anniversary. Find treasures, including furniture, home decor, toys, linens, electronics, shoes, books, kitchen and more.

Oct. 6

Watertown Mile-Long Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The Watertown Mile-Long Yard Sale will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. throughout the day along Main Street in Watertown. For more information, call Jim Amero at 615-237-1777.

Cedar Seniors Pancake Breakfast

7 a.m.

The annual pancake breakfast will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. until noon at Cedar Seniors at 226 University Ave. in Lebanon. Pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice will be available for $5 per person. For more information, call 615-444-0829.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

8 a.m.

The Tennessee Department of Conservation will hold a household hazardous waste collection day Saturday, Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Household hazardous waste is defined as anything corrosive, flammable, toxic or reactive used in the home, car, truck or garden that is unwanted or unusable.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772. There will be no regular meeting in September due to a special club event.

Healing Broken Vessels A Season of Elegance Fashion Show

2 p.m.

Healing Broken Vessels will present its A Season of Elegance Fashion Show fundraiser will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 2-4 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon in the fellowship hall. It will feature entertainment, a meal, door prizes and a silent auction. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Call 615-547-4936 for more information.

Smith County Antique Tractor Pull

4 p.m.

The sixth-annual Smith County Antique Tractor Pull, sponsored by the Southside Lions Club, will be Saturday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. at the Smith County Agricultural Center in Carthage. There will be free admission. Registration will begin at 2:30 p.m. with $20 per-hook-up fee for all participants. For more information, contact Anthony Woodard at 615-774-3905 after 5 p.m. or at [email protected]

Oct. 13

American Legion Auxiliary Pancake Breakfast

7:30 a.m.

The American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 281 will hold a pancake breakfast to benefit Healing Waters Fly Fishing on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church at 1772 Tate Lane in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $5 or $20 for a family of five or more.

Watertown Community Appreciation Day

9 a.m.

The Watertown Chamber of Commerce and Watertown Police Department will present a Community Appreciation Day on Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. at Three Forks Community Park on Sparta Pike. The event will include a free children’s zone where they can play on inflatable bouncers, free food and drinks, live county and bluegrass music and door prizes. The event will also feature a car show, courtesy of GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club. There will be several awards with judging at 1 p.m. and the awards presentation at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit watertowntn.com or contact the chamber at 615-237-0270.

Halloween in the Park

11 a.m.

Halloween in the Park will be Saturday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. This year, in addition to a costume contest, a pumpkin-carving contest will be featured. For more information, call 615-758-6522.

Lebanon High School Class of 1968 Reunion

5 p.m.

The Lebanon High School class of 1968 will hold its 50th reunion Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club on Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. Anyone who is a graduate of the class who didn’t receive a mailed invitation or may have misplaced it and would like to attend may call Chris Haynes at 615-961-7719.

Oct. 18

Brooks House Old-Fashioned Spaghetti Supper

5:30 p.m.

The annual Old-Fashioned Spaghetti Supper to benefit Brooks House will be Thursday, Oct. 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1801 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 per person, and children 5 and younger will eat for free. Tickets may be purchased at the South Cumberland Street or West Baddour Parkway Pinnacle Bank offices in Lebanon.

Oct. 20

Watertown Art Walk

11 a.m.

The Watertown Art Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the square in Watertown. It will feature several artists who will showcase their work in studios, galleries and businesses throughout the city. Refreshments will be served at the free event. For more information, call 615-256-9077.

Oct. 25

Taste of Wilson County

5:30 p.m.

The Taste of Wilson County will be Thursday, Oct. 25 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. VIP tickets are $35 each, and adult tickets will be $25, $8 for children, $10 for teachers and children 5 and younger will get in free. Tickets and more information are available at tasteofwilsoncounty.com.

Oct. 27

One:Twenty-Seven 5K Race and Fun Run

7:30 a.m.

The second-annual One:Twenty-Seven 5K Race and 1.27-mile fun run Saturday, Oct. 27 at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., and the race will start at 9 a.m. The race is to raise money to give hope to families who pursue adoption, specifically Scott and Emily Walters, of Lebanon, who want to adopt a child with Down syndrome. To register or for more information, contact Ryan Sprouse at 615-473-6746 or email [email protected].

Watertown High School Band Spooktacular Car Show

8 a.m.

The Watertown High School band will hold its Spooktacular Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the school. There will be a $20 entry fee at the door and top 25 trophies, best of show, best themed, judges choice, best Mopar, Chevy, Ford and import. A silent auction will also be held. All proceeds will go to help the band.

Hendersonville First United Methodist Church Fall Extravaganza Arts and Craft Show

9 a.m.

The Hendersonville First United Methodist Church Fall Extravaganza Arts and Craft Show will be Saturday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the church at 217 E. Main St. in Hendersonville. It will feature a variety of crafts, jewelry, fine art, boutique clothes, décor, a bake sale, freezer pleasers, lunch, a silent auction and free admission. Proceeds will support local programs such as homebound meals, Samaritan Center, Community Child Care Center, Salvus Center, school backpack and tennis shoe programs, Sumner County CASA, Shalom Zone, Home Safe, Bethlehem Center, Community Care Fellowship, Miriam’s Promise and Room in the Inn.

Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee Buddy Walk

10 a.m.

The Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee Buddy Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Hermitage. Anyone with questions or would like to volunteer may email [email protected]

Compassionate Hands Chili Cook-off

5 p.m.

A chili cook-off to benefit Compassionate Hands will be Saturday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Contestants pay a $30 entry fee with prizes for people’s choice, holy smokes, best chili and best theme. Attendees will serve as judges and pay $10 per ticket with a $25 family max to get chili samples, access to a toppings bar, hot dogs, games and activities for children and a corn hole tournament. Visit compassionatehands.org for more information.

Nov. 1

Wilson Habitat for Humanity Houses of Hope Dinner and Auction

6 p.m.

The Wilson Habitat for Humanity Houses of Hope Dinner and Auction will be Thursday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-964-6594 or email [email protected]

Nov. 3

Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy Color Splash FUNDrun

9:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy will hold its Color Splash FUNDrun on Saturday Nov. 3 at 9:15 a.m. at Charlie Daniels Park at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet to raise money for the school. It will be an untimed 5K event for all ages and fitness abilities. Walk, jog or run to the finish line. Along the route, participants will pass through vibrant color zones, and the participants are doused with various colors ending with one final color celebration at the finish line. Sign up at secure.getactivefundraising.com and look for the event. For more information, call 615-758-0819.

Watertown High School Band and Choir Mattress Sale Fundraiser

10 a.m.

The third-annual Watertown High School band and choir mattress sale fundraiser will be Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the school.

Nov. 8

Tennessee Maneuvers Experience Fundraising Event and Dinner

5:30 p.m.

The Tennessee Maneuvers Experience will hold a fundraising event and dinner Thursday, Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets, which will be $75 each, will go on sale Sept. 7 at eventbrite.com.

Nov. 9

Southern Charm Quilt Show

9 a.m.

The Cookeville Crazy Quilters guild will sponsor the Southern Charm Quilt Show on Friday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jefferson Avenue Church of Christ at 521 S. Jefferson St. in Cookeville. Admission is $5. For more information, visit cookevillecrazyquilters.com.

Nov. 10

Give Thanks and Honor to Veterans Event

2 p.m.

The Give Thanks and Honor to Veterans event will be Saturday, Nov. 10 from 2-4 p.m. at the Stonebridge Clubhouse at 205 Meandering Drive in Lebanon. The event is to show our thanks and gratitude to the many veterans who live in the community. View displays of veterans’ memorabilia, including photos, medals, uniforms, etc. and take part in a question-and-answer session to ask veterans about their service. The Wall of Honor will also be unveiled, and Quilts of Valor will be on hand.

The People’s Agenda

Sept. 21

Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Friday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Planning Commission meeting

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet Friday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Sept. 24

Wilson County Ethics Committee meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Ethics Committee will meet Monday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Monday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 25

Lebanon Public Services and Transportation Committee meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon Public Services and Transportation Committee will meet Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

Sept. 27

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Oct. 1

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. A work session will not be held in October.

Oct. 2

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.