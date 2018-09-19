Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee plans One EXTRAordinary Evening

The "come as you like" event will exclusively be for the association’s very important people 16 years old and older. There is no specific dress code, and VIPs can dress as formally as they like.

This year’s guests will be VIPs with all-access passes to the Capitol Theatre. Attendees will receive the full red-carpet treatment that will include a walk down the red carpet, bling bags, dinner and dancing.

If the VIP does not have a date, the association plans provide one, but they do emphasize, while parents are allowed to come, they are not permitted to act as a date.

Parents who attend will be offered a light dinner from Taziki's upstairs in the same building where they can watch a live video feed of the event.

The event will start at 6 p.m. with mocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a plated dinner served at 6:30 p.m., and at 7 p.m. the deejay will start the music.

The association still needs volunteers to set up decorations and décor, serve food, photograph the event and act as paparazzi and to clean up the venue when all the fun is complete.

Most importantly, the association needs volunteers to act as dates, especially men, and they ask any volunteers who will be dates to dress up for the occasion.

Volunteers may contact Tanya Chavez at [email protected]