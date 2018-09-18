Naturalization ceremony upcoming Thursday at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage

It will be the first time in three years the presidential home has served as grounds for a naturalization ceremony. The ceremonies for the Middle District of Tennessee are usually held in the Estes Kefauver Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Nashville.

The program is free to participants and their families and is open to the general public with site admission.

The naturalization ceremony is part of the annual celebration of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, which was Monday, and Constitution Week, which ends Sunday. To make room for the ceremony at the Hermitage, the mansion will open for public tours a bit later than usual Thursday, starting at noon.

“Andrew Jackson was the son of Scots-Irish immigrants, a veteran of the American Revolution and an orphan who rose from nothing to the presidency,” said Howard J. Kittell, president and CEO of the Hermitage. “Much of what we consider today to be the American dream began with his story. It is fitting that we hold this patriotic event at his presidential home.”

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. with the ROTC color guard from McGavock High School presenting the flag and the national anthem sung by Klyne Davis and Mara Villagrana, fourth graders from the Andrew Jackson Elementary Honors Choir. A private reception for the dignitaries, new citizens and their families will be held on the west lawn at the conclusion of the ceremonies.

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage: Home of the People’s President is one of the largest, most well-preserved and most visited presidential homes in the United States. Opened to the public in 1889, the Hermitage is one of America’s first presidential museums. The Hermitage is currently a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark with 27 historic buildings, including Jackson’s mansion and tomb, restored slave cabins, a church and gardens. In recent years, new interpretive initiatives and educational programs such as the history of slavery have enhanced the experience of the 228,157 visitors in fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit thehermitage.com.