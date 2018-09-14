Tennessee State Museum traveling exhibit arrives at Historic Granville

The Tennessee State Museum exhibit was the winner of the Tennessee Association of Museums’ award for excellence for best temporary exhibit.

The exhibition gives a snapshot of African-American Tennesseans’ significant contribution to American music, including spirituals, blues, ragtime, jazz, gospel, rhythm and blues, rock and roll and soul music. In turn, the music has influenced and enriched music around the world. From the early blues legends of W.C. Handy and Bessie Smith to the soul hits of STAX Records in Memphis, visitors can learn about and view YouTube videos of various performers featured in the exhibit on their smartphones or tablets through the use of QR-coded links.

The exhibit also introduces viewers to many famous Tennessee music legends, from Bessie Smith who was nicknamed the “Empress of the Blues,” to B. B. King, often referred to as the “King of the Blues, “from Grand Ole Opry star DeFord Bailey, of Smith County, to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tina Turner.

The exhibit will be at the Granville Museum through Oct. 27 and open Wednesdays through Fridays from noon until 3 p.m. and Saturdays from noon until 5 p.m. There is no admission to the museum, which currently also offers a traveling exhibit of “I Love Lucy,” as well as at the Sutton Homestead.

Granville is currently celebrating the 1950s with a special 1950s car exhibit at the Car Museum and memories of the 1950s at Historic Home and Granville Museum.

For more information, call 931-653-4151 or visit granvilletn.com.