Springdale students make ‘Art Acts of Kindness’

They painted messages on ceramic tiles, and their teacher, Lisa Redditt, places them around Wilson County and other places for people to find. Once tiles are found, they are instructed on the back of the tiles to take photos, post on the Panthers Rock TN Facebook page and write the student artists a message on the site. Then, if the new owner wants, they can place them somewhere different for someone else to find.

It’s the brainchild of Redditt, who last year, instructed her students to paint rocks in the fashion of the mid-state craze #615rocks campaign that was popular in the area during the past two or three years. The rocks were also painted and placed in locations around Wilson County. They were also taken on vacation with other teachers and staff and placed in places such as Gatlinburg and Georgia.

“We just wanted to do an art project that inspired and touched the community,” Redditt said. “That is why we chose to do this particular one. We wanted to reach out to the community and let them know who we are here at Springdale.”

She said to do the project, “the students are doing something as simple as taking a Sharpie and a tile and doing something as simple as writing a quote and drawing on the tile. They choose what to write about to make someone’s day. We call it an ‘Art Act of Kindness.’

“There are 90 students in the fifth grade at Springdale, and every one of those students have created at least one work on art. Some have done more than one.”

Artist Brady Patterson said he’s made three tiles. One of the sayings was “When you’re down, you always have to remember there is a bright side.” Another was “Good things take time.”

He said he came up with them because “sometimes you just want to give up, but you always have to remember that one time is going to happen. I just came up with these because I know some people are in a bad place and they just need help.”

Patterson said he is excited about the tiles placed in the area.

“I hope it will make people feel better and have a great day,” he said.

Redditt said she is “amazed when talking [with the students] about where they came up with their quotes. I’ve given them suggestions and told them to think about what your parent would say to you, or a teacher or a coach. It’s interesting to see what they come up with. Some even come up with their own quote. They’ll always say it’s because someone told them that or it’s something they wanted to share that they’ve read through the internet or wherever. And, they wanted to share it with someone else because it touched them.”

People who find the tiles are urged to take photos and go onto the Facebook page, note where they found the tile and write a note of inspiration to the artist. People are then welcome to place the tile in another location or to keep it, whichever they choose.

Redditt said she plans to have the students do the project annually. She said next year, she’d like to wait until closer to the holidays and have a holiday theme drawn and written on the tiles.

