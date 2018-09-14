Aldridge aligns her marketing talents with Hearthside

Writing professionally had definitely never entered her mind and seeing her name on book jackets in stores had never entered her thoughts.

She also never dreamed in earlier years she would lose her husband, Burke, when he was only 53 years old, to cancer. The loss and shock of it hit her for several years.

In the meantime, although she wasn’t aware of it immediately, Burke worked from the beyond to help turn her life around. Included in those signs were the two Nashville physicians who received psychic messages from Burke that told them he had died even though the two men did no know each other. Those experiences lead to Aldridge writing her first book, “A Fax from Heaven,” four years later in 2010. She’s currently working on her 10th book and still receives inquiries from people around the world to see the entire and original television news segment that first aired the unusual story by then-Channel 4 news director Jennifer Johnson. From that point, “Fax from Heaven” went on to become a longer book, was picked up by a major editor and sells in a longer edition through bookstores, airport and hospital gift shops, drug stores and various big-box stores. Copies were ordered from at least 16 countries.

Aldridge settled into the exciting life as an author while her life in the medical field became a distant memory...or had it? A couple of moves took her out of Lebanon for a while, but she decided to return. At the same time, she realized how much her life had changed in the nearly 14 years since she lost her husband. Besides her loss of friends, she became aware how much her social life had changed and the fact was, she didn’t need that big house as she had in her earlier years.

So, earlier this year, Faye moved into a new condominium-style home in the retirement community at Hearthside Senior Living.

“I knew I would share a common bond with my neighbors at Hearthside,” Aldridge said, “Hearthside is a home place for retired men and women, most of whom have lost their spouses. Knowing grief and loss firsthand and having been a widow for nearly 14 years, I am well acquainted with the mindset in general of those who live solitary lives. Because of my experiences, I wondered if I might be of use to those who had walked, and were still walking, paths similar to mine.”

Sean Dozier, executive director of Hearthside Senior Living, talked one day about the possibility of Aldridge serving as interim resident representative, and she was happy to listen. As she was familiar by this time with the retirement community, she was not at familiar with the assisted living portion.

“People who bury their spouses lose a part of themselves, and unless it has happened to you, you cannot comprehend the loneliness and altered way of life that death leaves behind,” Aldridge said. “I am hoping to get some input from the residents and then explore ways to enrich their dally life. I have some ideas, but hearing their wishes would be the first step to making small changes that might make their day more interesting and enjoyable.”

During that time, Aldridge discovered Hearthside Senior Living is rooted in ministry and serves senior citizens who desire a safe and beautiful environment within a Christian community. Godly inspiration and generosity caused College Hills Church of Christ members to act when they launched the facility in 1994. The development remains a vibrant ministry of the church to this day. The campus offers 44 small, medium and large rooms at the assisted living facility. The building is a chalet-structure that features large fireplace, a spacious dining room and spaces for various activities.

The retirement community consists of 26 condominium homes with four additional units scheduled for completion in 2019. Besides maintenance-free living, the independent living residents have access to a clubhouse with a full kitchen and large entertainment area. Those who live there may enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner in the assisted living dining area for a nominal fee. All homes are on one level.

Aldridge’s career has taken on yet another phase.