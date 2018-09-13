Watertown Public Library to be ‘hot spot’ at business after hours

“The library will be the true hot spot of hot spots,” said chamber president Vickie Frazier. “We will be celebrating the library and all its resources with refreshments and door prizes. We are also introducing the new dentists in our area, the Adams.”

The library has more than 26,000 volumes of books, tapes, DVDs, Launchpads and Play Away Views. It also offers Verizon hot spots for rent for $10 a week where people can get internet access on up to 15 devices.

“A lot of people in our area can’t get cable and internet,” said branch manager Pamela Wiggins. “These devices work anywhere you can get a Verizion phone to work.”

Wiggins said people of all ages are invited to visit the library for the event.

“Parents love the Play Away Views when they are traveling because they have pictures that move and read along for children,” said Wiggins.

Wiggins said she loves to interact with the people who come to the library. She believes in helping with all types of information needs. She even sits with patrons to help with health care, loss of spouse paperwork and Social Security issues whenever she can.

“People call me a community center,” she said.

There are some limitations faced by the library, according to Wiggins.

“I like being on the square, but we are landlocked, and parking is tight. We also have minimal in space, so that limits what I can do here,” said Wiggins, “If I could have my wish, I would have a 5-acre lot with a 1-acre library sitting on it.”

“The library is a focal point of the community and we thought there was no better way to showcase it as well as introduce our new neighbors, doctors of dentistry John and Laura Adams,” said Frazier. “They met in dental school and have settled in Alexandria, just down the highway from Watertown.”

The Adams bought their home and their dentistry business at the same time. The office is in the downtown of Alexandria. Their home is in Watertown.

John Adams had an uncle who was a dentist when he was growing up in Mountburg, Arkansas.

“I wanted to interact with people and help them. I served at Fort Lynnetwood as captain for four years, where I saw basic trainees,” said John Adams.

He and his wife, Laura, have a 9-month-old son, Levi, who keeps them busy.

For more information, visit watertowntn.com or contact the chamber at 615-237-0270.