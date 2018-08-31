Mt. Juliet chamber donates to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Sponsored by the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce, train tickets for the April 30 train event were $12, and ticket proceeds were donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Being a sponsor of the Music City Star for the Wine Festival for the second year is a tremendous feeling,” said Mt. Juliet chamber executive director Mark Hinesley. “It’s an honor to live and work and in a county, who cares so deeply for this cause. Working with [Wilson County] Mayor [Randall] Hutto’s office and the Regional Transit Alliance has been nothing short of a superb experience and I look forward to working with them again in the future.”

The chamber donated $689.89 in ticket sales for this year’s event.

“Last year was the first time for the wine festival to coincide on the same day as the St. Jude Rock N Roll Marathon, and it resulted in a great way to raise even more funds for St. Jude,” Hutto said. “I appreciate Mark’s hard work, as well as the staff of the chamber, to coordinate those dates again this year. The teamwork and partnership of all the involved parties has been just tremendous, and we look forward to future events like this one. Thank you to Mark Hinesley and the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce for your hard work and willingness to give back to the kids of St. Jude, and thank you to St. Jude, RTA and Nashville-Eastern Railroad for all your hard work throughout this process.”