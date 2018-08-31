Fairview Missions Market visits Lebanon Kiwanis Club

The Missions Market will be Sept. 21 from 2-8 p.m. and Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Fairview Church in Lebanon.

The family friendly event will feature face painting, hayrides, food trucks, artisan crafts, a silent auction and live entertainment, all with free admission.

Aldret said the main purpose of the market is to spread the gospel and bring awareness to and help fund ministries and missions’ programs inside and outside of the community.

“We want every time we have someone comes and leaves our market we want them to be looking forward to going to the next one,” Aldret said. “Our goal is to just really live Christ to all these people and really just let them have a good time.”

Aldret said there are many local ministries that need support such as Brooks House, Celebrate Recovery and Operation Christmas Child. She also said the group works to collect items for backpack ministries.

Fairview Church has also participated in international missions trips to Israel, Guatemala, Thailand and parts of central Asia.

Aldret encouraged local business, artisans and musicians to get involved in the Fairview Missions Market and help to spread the gospel in everything it does.