Community Appreciation Day upcoming in Watertown

“The police department decided we would like to take a day to give back to the community and let them know we appreciate them and their support,” said event coordinator and police Chaplain Dan Willis.

The event will include a free children’s zone where they can play on inflatable bouncers, free food and drinks, live county and bluegrass music and door prizes.

“Some members of the chamber got together to give away $100 cash to one of their local customers who comes to the event,” said Vickie Frazier, president of the chamber. “Community members can go by Watertown Drugs, Hardware of Watertown, the Depot Junction, the Artizan Insurance and Gifts or the Adopted Farmhouse and Coffee Co. to get free tickets for the drawing that will take place at noon at the appreciation day event. You do need to be present to win but it will be a great event, and we are proud to be supporting it.”

The event will also feature a car show, courtesy of GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club. There will be several awards with judging at 1 p.m. and the awards presentation at 3:30 p.m. Car owners will pay a small entry fee, and all proceeds will go to help the family of local 3-year-old M.J. Harris, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor July 28 and had surgery Aug. 2. The GoodWheel Cruisers are known for their charity and helping others with medical bills, according to Frazier.

“We wanted to have a community event to involve families where kids could have fun and give people a chance to meet our police officers,” said Willis, “Usually when they see us, it’s not pleasant circumstances. We are even going to have a dunking booth where you can dunk a cop.”

The car show will feature a police chief’s choice and a mayor’s choice awarded, as well as others presented by the GoodWheel Cruisers.

“We want it to have a down-home country feel with a good bluegrass group playing live music and free food and drinks as long as they last,” said Willis. “We also would like to thank Walmart and Visionary Design Group for sponsoring the event.”

For more information, visit watertowntn.com or contact the chamber at 615-237-0270.