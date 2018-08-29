Community pastor to be remembered at Sherry’s Run

Though Locke cared for and spent much time with his own congregation at College Hills Church of Christ, his passion was for the most marginalized in the community.

Soon after their arrival in Lebanon in 1977, Locke was invited to the bedside of a dying alcoholic to pray. This fateful event opened the door for Locke to become deeply involved in Alcoholics Anonymous. He soon opened College Hills Church of Christ as a host facility for meetings. Locke went on to serve as the chairman of the board for the Fellowship House, a facility for recovering addicts to get back on their feet.

“He truly became more of a community pastor,” said Carol Locke. “He loved to share the message of God’s grace and forgiveness with those who thought they could never be forgiven.”

Larry Locke’s love for the community extended to other areas, as well. He was active in the jail ministry, regular hospital visitation and served as chairman of the local American Cancer Society. The Lockes were regular supporters of Sherry’s Run, a local grassroots nonprofit that assists cancer patients and their families. As an avid runner, Larry Locke participated in their 5K event each year and was even a finalist in his age category. Carol Locke also volunteered at the water stations, tied green bows and assisted in the silent auction.

One of Larry Locke’s most recent initiatives was to coordinate a unified day of worship in partnership with local African-American churches. The event continues and has started to build bridges for racial unity in the Lebanon community.

In early 2016, Larry Locke was diagnosed with dementia, along with battling severe depression. During the following two years, he slowly became a shadow of the vibrant, community-loving man he was. His wife was his faithful and loving caregiver, with much support from their family and friends. Kindred Healthcare and its Memory Care support group for patients and their caregivers became an important resource for Carol Locke during the difficult days.

“I wouldn’t have been able to keep Larry at home without them,” she said.

Kindred Healthcare recently partnered with Sherry’s Run to offer a support group for cancer patients and caregivers. The group is open to anyone affected by cancer in search for hope and encouragement.

“If there’s one thing I want people to remember about Larry, it’s that he deeply cared for people…all people,” said Carol Locke.

Locke’s legacy will be remembered at the 15th-annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run-Walk event.

Registration is open at sherrysrun.org for the 15th-annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run-Walk on Sept. 8 at 8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Support allows Sherry’s Run to assist cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance.

To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org.