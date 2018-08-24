Fall visual workshops upcoming in Watertown

With the help of a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Greater Nashville Regional Council, there will be a new group of the workshops from September through November.

The guild received $1,553 from the Arts Build Communities grant to help pay for the workshops, which means the workshops can be longer with more advanced materials. The grant is funded with fees from specialty license plates.

The fall workshops will include acrylics painting, watercolor painting, pottery, stained glass and metal jewelry,

The first workshop will be a class in pottery on three consecutive Saturdays. Professional artist Lee Marshall will teach the special techniques of porcelain pottery. Each Saturday, she will build on the one before, beginning Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. until noon.

An acrylic painting workshop will also be in September. It will be a six-hour class Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Artist Darlene Shadden will teach the class. Students are asked to bring a lunch.

A watercolor painting workshop is scheduled for Nov. 3. It is also a six-hour class, where students will finish a painting with instructor JoAnn Mathews.

A stained glass workshop will be Nov. 4 from 2-6 p.m. Sam Simms will return to teach the workshop.

Susan Thornton plans to offer a workshop to create holiday jewelry. Her class will either be in October or November.

Each class will be $70 and includes materials. Call 615-256-9077 or visit tnartistsguild.org for more information.