Visual Arts Collective comes to Wilson County

Working with the Lebanon-Wilson County and Mt. Juliet chambers of commerce, the group will soon hold its first event, A Fine Affair, on Sept. 8.

“Not too long ago, when Mt. Juliet was a small rural village, you had to travel to Nashville for fine dining, entertainment, specialty shopping and access to the arts. While several new local businesses strive to meet these needs, there is also a movement to bring a renewed emphasis on the arts, music, visual arts and theater,” said group member Linda Craft.

The Visual Arts Collective seeks to offer professional artists a place to come together and hone their various outlets. Craft said it is a place for serious artists and already has a handful of members who do various types of visual arts work.

“The Mt. Juliet and Wilson County chambers of commerce have begun meeting with key local musicians, artists and theater companies to implement means for fostering appreciation and growth of these fine arts in our own neighborhoods. The Visual Arts Collective recognizes this need and is very happy to assist with the process.

Their goal is to offer professional artists in the county a congenial community for enrichment, artistic stimulation and support,” Craft said. “The founding group of artists will make its debut with a wonderful, exciting new venture called A Fine Affair. And fine it will be, held at Gargoyles French Décor in Providence Marketplace at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road on Sept. 8 from 3-8 p.m.”

Art will be available to view or purchase from the group of artists with a wide variety of styles.

Craft described the current collective members as:

“Pat Bistline, who does classical realism in the style of the old masters. She also volunteers with veterans’ groups using painting as mental health therapy. Fay Copeland has a refreshingly whimsical painting style that is all her own. Craft is an abstract painter who loves to layer and experiment with paint and sometimes fiber and calls her latest pieces ‘geological abstracts.’ Kathy Chester is a local artist with private teaching and working studios. Her paintings, which can be seen at kathychesterstudios.com and Kathy Chester Art Studio on Facebook, have been described as vibrant yet soothing in a romantic impressionistic style. Kathleen Cronin works in oil paint and calls her work ‘an illusive interpretation of realistic subjects.’ Kathy Meisner’s fine work can be seen on her website, kathymeisner.com, and she describes her abstract acrylic paintings as many-layered, often with an organic, earthy feel. Her color palette varies, but often has an impressionistic or southwestern feel. Mary Margaret Schery tells her students to ‘paint what you see,’ and she follows that mantra in her oil, watercolor and pastel works of art. Bob Smith is an award-winning local artist in portraits and watercolors.”

The event is free. Providence Wine and Spirits will provide wine, and Short Cakes baker will provide hors d’oeuvres. Craft said the collective invites everyone to come check out what they’ve started.