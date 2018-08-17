Rotarians welcome new members

Cosentino is a retired architect who currently works in real estate; Kelley is a realtor; Lankford is a financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments; and Ritter is chief financial officer for ADS Security.

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work impacts lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit rotary.org.