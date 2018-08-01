Weekend filled with events for everyone

Saturday

The Goodman Gun & Knife Show will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the main exhibit hall at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. Admission is $10 for adults and children 12, and younger get in for $1. The show will feature 450-plus booths where visitors can buy, sell and trade a large variety of knives and firearms, including new and used modern, antique and collectable shotguns, rifles, handguns and knives.

Volunteer day at Cedars of Lebanon State Park

The first Saturday of every month is volunteer day at Cedars of Lebanon State Park where volunteers will paint, clean, work on trails, perform light construction and other basic maintenance of the park. The park will honor TN Promise hours for students, but does ask that participants register if they are a TN Promise scholar or for large groups. The group will meet at the Nature Center.

Tour Hermit Cave at Cedars of Lebanon State Park

Join a guided tour of Hermit Cave at Cedars of Lebanon State Park and learn about the history and geology of the cave. The event is free, but organizers ask participants wear closed-toed shoes and clothes that can get dirty. Groups are limited to 15 people and will meet at the Nature Center.

Music series at the pool at Cedars of Lebanon State Park

Live music will be played from 5-8 p.m. on the upper deck of the swimming pool at Cedars of Lebanon State Park. The music is free but it does cost $5 per person to swim, ages 2 and older.

Sunday

Stained-Glass Workshop

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a stained-glass workshop Sunday, taught by Sam Simms, owner of Stained Glass Accessories. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.