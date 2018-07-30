McDonald named regent of Andrew Jackson Foundation

“I am deeply honored to have been elected regent by my peers on the Andrew Jackson Foundation board,” McDonald said. “We have a 129-year record of preserving the legacy of Andrew Jackson and his home. With the collective work of the board, staff and donors, Jackson’s story and the Hermitage will reach even greater heights of recognition and respect.”

Born and raised in the Donelson community, McDonald began his banking career in Nashville in 1985 and was named community president of SunTrust Bank in Wilson County in 1995.

In 2003, McDonald and eight other business and community leaders formed CedarStone Bank, headquartered in Lebanon. McDonald graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor’s degree in economics, and he also serves as the immediate past chairman of the board of trust at Cumberland University.

McDonald took over for past regent Frances Spradley as the top officer on the Andrew Jackson Foundation board of trustees, and they both join a new slate of officers at the foundation.

The vice regent is Charles Overby, former CEO of Freedom Forum and Newseum. Kathleen Estes, a community volunteer, was named secetary; and Ashley McAnulty, Stephens, Inc. senior vice president, was named treasurer. Spradley was named past regent.

In recent months, the Andrew Jackson Foundation also welcomed six new members to the board of trustees, which brought the total to 20 members. Of those, nine members continue for their second or third terms.

The new trustees include Estes, Harrison Frist, Provide Solutions senior vice president and president; Roderick Heller III, Carnton Capital Associates and Harpeth Associates chairman and CEO; Brian Kilmeade, Fox News and Fox and Friends host; Barbara Sieg, Iroquois Inc. owner; and Carol Yochem, First Tennessee Bank of Middle Tennessee president.

Returning trustees include Janet Ayers, the Ayers Foundation president; Michael R. Beschloss, presidential historian and PBS NewsHour and NBC News contributor; Carol Daniels, Tennessee Press Association executive vice president; Anne Davis, former Southern Environmental Law Center managing attorney; Mara Liasson, NPR national political correspondent; Gina Lodge, FSI CEO; Jon Meacham, presidential historian and journalist; Thomas A. Negri, Nashville Human Relations Commission interim executive director; and Gif Thornton, Adams and Reese managing partner.

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage: Home of the People’s President is one of the largest and most visited presidential homes in the United States. Opened as a museum in 1889, it is one of the nation’s oldest presidential sites and draws 230,000 visitors each year. The Hermitage is a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark with 27 restored buildings, 12 dating to Jackson’s ownership, including his 1836 mansion and tomb, slave cabins, garden and the church he had constructed for his beloved wife, Rachel. In the Andrew Jackson Center, guests can experience Andrew Jackson: Born for a Storm, an interactive exhibit about the life and profound impact of our seventh president on the history of the United States. The new 18-minute introductory film, “Jackson,” explores Jackson’s role as “the People’s President” and prepares visitors for their tour of the Hermitage mansion, grounds and exhibits through movie-like re-enactments, interviews with historians and storytelling. Admission is free for active-duty military and half-price for veterans. For more information, visit thehermitage.com.