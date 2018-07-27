GALLERY: Batch and Bushel Farmers Market

About 14 booths were set up and offered everything from locally produced honey and handmade soaps to organic vegetables, grass-fed beef and cannabidiol oils.

“It’s been very welcoming and awesome,” said Suzanne Walker with Dough Nation. “We love Wilson County, and we love the set up here. We think that it’s really great with really friendly and welcoming people. This is our first year, and we love how it’s grown since our first day here.”

Face painting, food trucks, and live music were also a part of the fun.