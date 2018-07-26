Wilson County author Nancy Sartor wins 2018 Daphne Award

The national award, presented by Romance Writers of America, recognizes the best paranormal novel published in the previous year.

“I am honored and gratified to receive such prestigious recognition,” Sartor said. “My love of reading began in the first grade. The great authors Taylor Caldwell and Kathleen Woodiwiss showed me novels of substance. Wonderful teachers like Donald Maass and a host of selfless writers helped me hone my skills. Writing is a solitary activity, but it is almost never done alone. Writers need feedback from their peers, help from their editors and a publisher who believes in creativity. I have all those things.”

Sartor lives near Mt. Juliet in Wilson County with her classical composer husband, David Sartor, and two Maine coon cats.

“This is a creative household,” she said. “That means we work our day-to-day lives around our writing. Doing it that way means that laundry takes second place to art, but we generally manage to muddle through.”

All three of Sartor’s novels, published by Boroughs Publishing, are set in Tennessee. “Blessed Curse” takes place in Rugby, a historic Victorian English village on the Cumberland Plateau. “Bones Along The Hill” and “Christmas Across Time” are set in Nashville.

The Daphne Award for excellence in mystery and suspense is named for Daphne du Maurier, the author of “Rebecca,” a suspense novel with romantic and gothic overtones and a precursor to current romantic suspense.