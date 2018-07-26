Watertown to become artists’ gallery

Patrons of the arts will get a map of locations where they can visit visual and musical arts in the buildings in Watertown. Businesses may choose their own artist to feature, or the guild will place interested artists inside or outside. There is no charge for businesses to participate. Artists will pay $50 to get the chance to sell their art.

Artists will be responsible for display and selling of art, as well as any taxes. The business has the right to refuse any piece it does not want displayed on its property.

Artists and businesses interested in participating should contact Vickie Frazier at 615-697-5066 or [email protected] for more information.