McNutt attends EAA Aviation Camp

The EAA Air Academy offers young people the opportunity to meet and work with aviation professionals, while living and learning the arts, sciences and lore of aviation in both classroom and workshop settings.

She joined many other 14-15 year olds in the aviation program. Participants in the EAA Air Academy come from around the United States and several foreign countries.

Academy activities included flight experience, workshops and classroom study.

“The EAA Air Academy teaches young people new skills and instills a pride of craftsmanship,” said EAA’s director of museum and museum education Bob Campbell. “More importantly, it develops their leadership potential and broadens their understanding of both aviation and themselves. The EAA Air Academy is a benchmark of personal experience and an aviation experience that will last a lifetime.”

The local EAA Chapter 863 based at the Lebanon Municipal Airport sponsored McNutt.

“We were extremely proud of Ansley’s interest in attending the EAA Air Academy and her love of aviation,” said EAA 863’s chapter president Myron Lasater. “Our chapter takes great interest in attracting young people to the world of aviation through our Young Eagles program, offering children from the ages of 8-18 their first airplane ride for free.”

McNutt was the featured speaker at the local chapter meeting July 12, where she shared her experiences, completed projects and awards.

EAA Chapter 863 holds Young Eagle events throughout the year and on each fifth Saturday at 10 a.m. following a fly-in breakfast. Visit 863.eaachapter.org or EAA 863 Lebanon Tennessee on Facebook for more information.