Clower honored at 91st birthday party

They also honored him for his dedicated service to the country during World War II.

Clower was born in Detroit in 1927. A short time later, his family moved to Midtown just outside of Kingston, where his mom and dad opened a drive-in theatre. On Valentine’s Day in 1954, Clower and his wife, Betty, were married at Caney Ford Baptist Church in Midtown. In 1956, the couple moved to Lebanon and opened the Cedar Drive-in Theatre on Carthage Highway. The family still owns the property at the former site of the theatre.

After Clower arrived in Lebanon, he became involved with the local education system as assistant principal at Lebanon High School. In 1957, Clower also began his responsibilities to serve his community for three years as a state trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. All of the experiences offered him the opportunity to make many friends throughout Middle and East Tennessee.

In 2011, Clower was invited to participate in a special film production entitled “Honor Air Documentary.” Honor Air is a network of charter flights that take World War II veterans from across the country to the nation’s capitol where they can see, first hand, the World War II memorial that was built in their honor. May 2011 marked the 66th anniversary of the end of World War II. For the film project, several country music entertainers joined together to express appreciation to a group of Wilson County World War II veterans for their military service during the worldwide conflict.

Clower was always interested in vintage vehicles, and for a period of time he worked with or enjoyed watching the automobiles at area car shows. He was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America and often entered his vehicles in the club’s competition meets. He currently has several of the automobiles and enjoys discussions about the history of each.

During Clower’s special birthday luncheon, a few local law enforcement officers stopped by to express respect for his military service and appreciation for his many years of service as a Tennessee state trooper. The veteran was surprised and appreciative of the gathering and recognition.

According to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, only 558,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were still alive in 2017, and that number decreases each day.