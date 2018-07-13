Lebanon High School class of 1956 celebrates 62nd reunion

Lounita Sampson prepared the meal, and the laughing was contagious as cameras snapped continuously. Wallace Alsup blessed the meal, and the class sang “God Bless America,” led by Fred Vanhook.

Many beloved teachers were remembered, including Frank Holloway, Mrs. Walter Fowler, Miss Kate Watson, Margaret Johnson and Mrs. Harold Ingram. Joann Burchett Lockett, class photographer, snapped photos for the class album. The class of 1956 graduated 154 students, and of those, 66 are deceased. Since last year, the class lost three. They were David Mann, Thomas Partlow and James E. Reed. Twenty-seven classmates attended the reunion.

The classmates look forward to the 63rd reunion in 2019.