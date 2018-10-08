Sinclaire Sparkman: Get ready for the Nov. 6 election

It’s important to properly prepare before heading to the ballot box, whether it’s during early voting or on Election Day.

If you’re already registered to vote and haven’t moved or changed your name, all you have to do is go cast your vote, after getting informed about your candidate choices, of course.

If you’re like me and have moved recently, it’s as easy as filling out an online form at ovr.govote.tn.gov to make your vote count.

Also, be on the lookout for another round of video forums from The Lebanon Democrat, and take some time to get to know your preferred candidate.

You can find a sample ballot on wilsoncountyvotes.com.

During this election we will cast votes for Tennessee’s next governor. There are 26 independent candidates in the running, along with Bill Lee and Karl Dean. We also have the United States Senate, United States House District 6, Tennessee Senate District 17, Tennessee House Districts 46 and 57, Mt. Juliet commissioners for Districts 2 and 4, Lebanon alderman for Wards 3, 4 and 6, the Cartmell Scholarship, an at-large alderman for Watertown, wine in retail stores in Watertown, and a sales tax increase to bolster the school’s budget.

Sinclaire Sparkman is The Democrat’s news editor. Email her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter @wilsoncoreports.