Cooking with JoJo: Did you say cauliflower pizza?

I won’t lie, this recipe can be a tough one to get right, but even the mistakes are yummy. While I love traditional pizza sauce, this decadent spinach alfredo made from almond milk takes this to the next level. You can also add chicken, mushrooms and any other ingredients if you wish.

If you choose to make it truly from raw cauliflower, I applaud you. Steaming and ricing it can be daunting. So for this recipe, I used a frozen version to make it easier. In most of my recipes, you will rarely see dairy, but in this case with a healthier crust, it’s OK to treat yourself. So say cheese and have fun with this delicious alternative to one of my favorite foods.

What you’ll need:

• 2 bags frozen riced cauliflower.

• 1 tsp. oregano.

• ¼ grated parmesan.

• ¼ tsp. garlic powder.

• 2 eggs, beaten.

• ½ cup mozzarella.

For the sauce:

• 1 cup unsweetened almond milk, blended with ½ tsp. arrowroot as a thickener.

• ½ tsp. onion powder.

• 2 tsp. olive oil.

• 1 tsp. garlic powder.

• pinch of salt and pepper.

• pinch of nutmeg.

• ½ cup chopped spinach, cooked and drained.

For the sauce, place all the ingredients in a pot on a low to medium heat to allow the flavors to meld and the sauce to thicken while you prepare the pizza.

While prepping the dough, if you find your sauce isn’t as thick as you’d like, add a ¼ teaspoon more of arrowroot at a time until you reach the consistency you want. I prefer a lighter sauce as it blends well with the dough when cooked.

After thawing the bags of riced cauliflower, cook them in a steamer or in a skillet on low heat and allow to them to cool. Empty them onto a towel or cheesecloth and wring out the excess water, the drier the better. Any excess water will make for a doughy, somewhat mushy crust.

In a food processor, place the cauliflower, spices, eggs and Parmesan cheese and pulse until it forms a loose dough. Remove and place it on a cookie sheet or pizza stone sprayed or covered with parchment paper. Work the dough to the desired thickness or about 1/8 of an inch. The hands are the best tools to make this crust a success.

In a preheated oven on 350 degrees, bake the crust for 15-20 minutes. Remove and carefully flip using the parchment paper and bake again on the other side. When done, allow the crust to cool for 10 minutes. Spoon on the sauce evenly onto the crust and top with mozzarella cheese and bake to brown the cheese for about 20 minutes on 350 degrees. Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.