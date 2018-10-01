Randall Hutto: Wilson County scores three big awards

Each year, the Greater Nashville Regional Council asks counties to submit completed projects in a given fiscal year. The projects should benefit the county and community in any number of categories, including recreation and youth engagement, aging and senior activity programs, protective services, land-use initiatives, public works and utility infrastructure or economic development. This year, Wilson County received three GNRC awards, which went to the Wilson County Homeless Coalition; our Tourism Department for WilCo on the Go and the highly anticipated opening of our Wilson County Veterans Museum. These are just a few examples of what really makes Wilson County “the place to be.”

Congratulations to these groups. We appreciate your hard work and dedication to making and keeping our county great.

Randall Hutto is mayor of Wilson County.