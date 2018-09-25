Ann Haney: Compassion is a career building characteristic

Obviously, we cannot eliminate these things from our world, but is possible to eliminate the stress? What if stress could be exchanged for compassion? Could it possibly make a difference in the outcome of your career? Let’s take a look at some of the following facts about compassion that prove its ability to do just that.

• Compassion is teachable. According to Ritchie Davidson with the University of Wisconsin, kindness is like weight training and people can build their compassion muscle and respond to others.

• Compassion produces a domino effect. According to brain studies, those who showed kindness developed a desire to pay it forward and act on the behavior they had received themselves.

• Compassion in action produces oxytocin. Oxytocin lowers blood pressure, improves heart health, self-esteem and optimism. Oxytocin causes the release of a chemical called nitric oxide, which dilates the blood vessels and reduces blood pressure.

• Compassion increases energy and strength. According to Christine Carter with the University of California at Berkeley of Greater Good Science Center, compassion creates less stress, more calmness and increased self-worth.

• Financially generous people are happier. According to a study at Harvard University in 2010, people who gave generously financially as charitable donations were happier.

• Volunteers live longer. According to Carter, people 55 and older live 44 percent longer who volunteer for two or more organizations.

• Giving protects overall health twice as much as aspirin does heart disease.

• Compassion activates the brains pleasure and reward center. According to Emory University, kindness produces a pleasure in the giver.

• Compassion stimulates the production of serotonin. Similar to anti-depressants this natural hormone calms you down, makes you happy and heals wounds.

• Compassion produces endorphins. Endorphins are the body’s natural pain killer.

• Perpetually compassionate people have 23 percent less cortisol. Cortisol is the body’s stress hormone; these same people age slower.

• Anxiety prone people who show compassion have better relationships, more positive moods and a decrease in social avoidance. The study was performed by the University of Columbia on a group of highly anxious individuals.

• Compassion decreases depression. According to Stephen Post with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, life satisfaction, overall health and good fortune are increased.

• Compassion makes you attractive. According to charterofcompassion.org in a survey given to both men and women, compassion rated as the most important factor in relationship choices.

• Compassion creates a state of elevation. According to Jonathan Haidt with the University of Virginia, helping people creates elevation.

• Compassion extends a feeling of having more time and more money. According to Zoe Chance, volunteer time creates a feeling of more time and money for those who engage in it.

All this said, is there really any need to see how compassion can actually build your career? The benefits are clear. If you are healthier, less stressed, more energetic and more people are drawn to you, would it not make sense that your career would have no choice but to advance upward?

And if you are one who says, “I’m just an anxious person and compassion is not something I grew up experiencing,” remember this. Compassion is teachable. Yes, you can learn to be compassionate. So, if everything else you’ve tried has failed, try compassion and see if it truly has the power to elevate you past your problems and onto your destiny.

For more information, visit randomactsofkindness.org. and charterforcompassion.org.

“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God,” 2 Corinthians 1:3-4.

“Therefore as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourself with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience,” Colossians 3:12.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps in a Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Ann Haney ministry’s vision helps women know the root of their challenge and deliver them from the death grip it holds on their lives to surface their inner beauty and confidence, help young people discover their God-given purpose and pursue it with passion, help men and women learn to use the resources available to them to overcome their circumstances and help those recovering from life’s choices and challenges receive second chances without condemnation. Contact Ann at [email protected] to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.