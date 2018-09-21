John McMillin: Publix, its customers donate needed school supplies

That company is Publix and its belief, as I understand it, is giving back to the community is not just good for your business, it’s vital to your business, a moral obligation to your fellow man, and is an investment in the people who support your business. Recently, they demonstrated this investment again, with the help of their loyal customers, to aid local schools.

To say Publix supports United Way and our communities is an understatement. In actuality, Publix supports United Way and a host of other programs that, in turn, support our neighborhoods.

It’s become an annual ritual, but recently our United Way staff was again able to help deliver school supplies, which were much needed, to some local schools. The supplies came because of your generosity through customer drives to purchase several pallets of crayons, glue, paper, notebooks, pencils, markers, scissors, pens, folders and more.

After collecting the money, Publix orders and ships pallet after pallet of school supplies. In most cases, Publix even delivers the items by way of their own personal vehicles. This year, as in the past, our UWWUC staff stepped in to help make deliveries and visit with areas schools.

In working with UWWUC, we encounter many people who struggle to come up with these much-needed school supplies. This year, as in previous years, Publix stepped up to help. Our local Publix stores, three of them in Wilson County, asked their customers to participate in purchasing much-needed supplies for our county’s children. This year, we helped to deliver six full truckloads, several thousand dollars in value, of school supplies. Once again, it was like Christmas for some of the excited and surprised school staff who had no idea that Publix would be delivering so many supplies to help so many children in Wilson County.

For us, it was again a pleasure to work with Publix and its employees in seeing the joy of helping so many people. To the customers who donated, we want to say thank you so much for your generosity. We also want say thank you to Publix, and please shop locally to support the businesses that support our communities.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at [email protected]