Ann Haney: Dumpster-dive mentalities...readjust sight

These challenges can push you to the brink of quitting as one strike after another keeps you down and out and on the edge of depression. This is the place where dreams are sacrificed and people begin settling for less than they could have had. They resort to the mentality the best was not reserved for them, and they will accept whatever they can find even if it’s what no one else wants or is less than they deserve.

Many challenges are completely unavoidable while others seem to be inflicted upon you unnecessarily by others, magnifying the struggle to keep swinging. What can be done?

Here are some points you must remember when faced with some of your greatest challenges:

• Your challenge will not always be understood: If others haven’t experienced it, they won’t understand it and if life is throwing curve balls to the one you are hoping will be understanding, their plate may be preoccupied with their own struggles. Wisdom is required when confiding in others.

• Your challenge always has a solution: Sometimes you just have to adjust your sight. Just like adjusting the sites on a weapon to gain clear focus for a good aim, we must remember when trials have brought disappointment, tears, stress and financial strain our vision can become clouded as to what we are really aiming for in the long distant stretch. We only see immediate solutions that can be made hastily often resulting in failing to hit the long distance target.

• Giving up will not produce success: Without effort no change can be expected to take place. If your mind is made up to quit, the swing will lack force. People who get tired of trying to grow their own success and settle for feeding off of others have reduced their ability to reach the top. They have Dumpster-dive mentalities accepting the leftovers of others instead of reaching their full potential.

• Compassion drives out discouragement: One of the best things you can do when challenged with your own problems is focus on someone else’s. Try and lighten someone else’s load, and you will find yours becomes easier with which to deal.

