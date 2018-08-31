Shelly Barnes: September is Suicide Prevention Month

According to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, there were 1,065 deaths by suicide in Tennessee in 2015, which is at a rate of 16.1 per 100,000. Thirty-one of the deaths were Wilson County residents. Suicide is a leading cause of death among youth and young adults in the state and across the nation.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Tennessee as declared by the governor. In Tennessee, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among 15-24 year olds. The highest risk group at this point are middle-aged men.

Matt Devereaux, professor and a child development specialist with UT Extension Family and Consumer Sciences, said parents and caregivers should seize the opportunity to talk open and honestly with youth who are middle- and high-school age about the signs and symptoms of depression and suicidal thoughts.

“You will not cause a person to become suicidal just by talking about it,” he said. “Communicate clearly that you are a safe person that he or she can always reach out to for non-judgmental and honest conversations about mental health.”

Here are some of the signs and symptoms of suicidal thoughts and planning, along with resources to guide conversations, and where to turn for help.

Signs of suicidal thoughts and plans include:

• looking for a way to kill oneself, like searching online or buying items to assist suicide.

• preoccupation with death.

• talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself.

• feeling hopeless or no reason to live.

• feeling trapped or in unbearable pain.

• wanting to sleep and not wake up.

• becoming fixated as a burden to others.

• increasing the use of alcohol or drugs.

• acting anxious, agitated or reckless.

• sleeping too little or too much.

• withdrawing or feeling isolated.

• showing rage or talking about revenge.

• displaying extreme mood swings.

• sudden sense of calm and happiness after extreme depression.

• giving away personal items for no apparent reason.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK is a free 24-hour hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. In Tennessee, call 855-CRISIS-1 or chat online from 1 p.m. until 1 a.m.

If you’re with someone in need of help, experts recommend to:

• stay with the person until he or she has the help they need.

• ask to call a help lifeline for him or her.

• persuade the person that he or she needs professional help. Take the person to the hospital if needed.

More information is available from the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network. Information and training opportunities may be found at tspn.org.

For more information on this or other family and consumer sciences-related topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at [email protected] or 615-444-9584.