Cooking with JoJo: Plan a date with delicious with sweet, smoky wings

A healthy sauce that has great flavors from sweet and tangy to salty and hot is a hard one to find, so for this recipe, I blended dates with tomato paste and spices with a touch of smoke to make a sauce that has great balance without all the processed sugars and preservatives.

Coating the wings twice during the cooking process will give you the perfectly juicy and coated wing, so have plenty of napkins ready.

What you’ll need:

• 2 lbs. chicken wings, whole wings are fine.

• 1/8 cup olive oil or coconut oil.

For the spice rub:

• 2 tsp. salt.

• 2 tsp. pepper.

• 1 tsp. chili powder.

• ½ tsp. cumin.

• 1 tsp. cayenne pepper, optional depending on taste.

For the barbecue sauce:

• 10 pitted dates.

• 6 ounces tomato paste.

• 1 ¾ cup tomato sauce.

• 3 tsp. apple cider vinegar.

• ½ tsp. liquid smoke, Wright’s brand for this recipe.

• 2 tbsp. chili powder.

• 1 tsp. minced garlic.

• pinch of salt and pepper.

Evenly coat the wings in oil by hand and sprinkle the spice mixture on each, making sure to cover well for maximum flavor. Place the wings on a cookie sheet in an oven on 325 degrees. Space the wings out so they have enough room to bake properly.

Having them too crowded will result in a tough skin from too much moisture. Bake them for 15 minutes.

For the sauce, in a food processor or blender, add all ingredients and blend until smooth. Transfer to a pot and cook on low heat while the wings are cooking. Remove the sauce and place in a bowl or jar and place in the fridge to cool and thicken. Remove the wings and brush the sauce lightly on each side and put back in the oven for 15 minutes. Once the wings are done, remove and brush more sauce on and let them cool for three to five minutes to allow the sauce to thicken and caramelize.

This sticky, sweet, smoky and slightly hot barbecue sauce is sure to be a hit with your friends and family. Here’s a tip. For another dimension of flavor, sear the wings on a hot grill for two minutes on each side before baking in the oven. Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.